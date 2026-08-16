DeMeco Ryans Wants Texans to Recreate Lions’ Backfield Success

The Houston Texans desperately want to see their run game take a step forward in 2026.

After ranking in the bottom 10 rushing offenses in 2025, the Texans made some changes to their backfield and the offensive line in front of them throughout the offseason in hopes of a better result for the coming year.

One of those moves, of course, was their trade to acquire David Montgomery from the Detroit Lions––sending over multiple day three draft picks and Juice Scruggs––to bring a stable veteran onto the roster.

And it's become clear leading up to the season ahead that the Texans, and especially head coach DeMeco Ryans, really value what Montgomery brings to the table.

Ryans recently spoke about what he sees in Montgomery this coming season, along with what he's watched in training camp, in a recent appearance on Texans Radio.

“I see David {Montgomery] as a number one back," Ryans said. "He's, of course, shared that load in the backfield, but has always been another guy who's ahead of him getting those lead reps. I see him as a leader, a passionate guy who brings fire to the game; brings that fire that we need."

DeMeco Ryans Excited for Texans' New RB Tandem

Montgomery is coming off one of his lesser productive years in recent memory with Detroit. But it's more so for an emergence of his backfield mate, Jahmyr Gibbs, and the lack of touches that Montgomery saw with it that he was in such a situation.

Montgomery played in all 17 games of the season and logged 158 carries for 716 yards and eight touchdowns. It was the lowest number of carries and yards that Montgomery had put together throughout his career, and his lowest touchdown total since 2022.

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back David Montgomery (32) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Regardless of that dip in statistics, Ryans still sees a ton of juice left in his new addition at running back. And the numbers prove that too. Montgomery, even in more limited usage, averaged 4.5 yards per carry, and over 4.0 yards for the fourth straight season.

Especially when Montgomery can act as a near-perfect complement to their existing runner, Woody Marks–– his presence can help take this Texans run game to the next level in 2026.

And if things pan out for the Texans' backfield, Ryans certainly wouldn't hate to see similar success to the Lions did when both Montgomery and Gibbs were at their peak.

"He’s a really good runner,"Ryans continued. "He's always been a productive runner anytime he touches the ball. Strong, runs low, runs behind his pads. So having him with Woody Marks... having that tandem of backs, you need it this year."

"We saw the success that the Lions had with Gibbs and with D-Mo.. Hopefully we get some of the same results that they were able to show..”

DeMeco Ryans on @SiriusXMNFL last week on David Montgomery:



“I see David as a number one back. I see him as a leader, a passionate guy who brings fire to the game, fire that we need. He’s a really good runner, always been a runner anytime he touches the ball. Strong, runs low,… pic.twitter.com/NWcDMFE5TW — Houston Stressans (@TexansCommenter) August 16, 2026

Expect the Texans to have a significant role in place for Montgomery both early and deep into next season. But Marks certainly won't be lost in the shuffle either.

If both can be a tandem that offers a combination of power, speed, and explosion that Houston didn't have at the position last year, expect both to get a ton of playing time in the weeks ahead.

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