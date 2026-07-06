Woody Marks' Expected New Role in Texans Offense Benefits Everyone

The Houston Texans made a big investment into their running back position earlier this offseason by adding David Montgomery from the Detroit Lions— a reliable, veteran runner who's coming in with the hopes of stabilizing this team's ground game after a year of ups and downs.

Montgomery's presence also inevitably means a change in role for Woody Marks. The second-year back filled into Houston's RB1 role by the end of last season in wake of Joe Mixon's mysterious foot injury, and adapted well in his opportunities.

But now, the Texans seem to have a new vision for the 25-year-old.

What Woody Marks' Role Will Look Like in 2026

KPRC2's Aaron Wilson recently reported on what Marks' expected role will be in the Texans' offense for 2026, where it seems like he'll be taking on a variety of roles outside of being Houston's lead man in the backfield. That includes kickoffs, third-down work, and impacting the passing game.

"Marks is adapting smoothly to a complementary role behind featured veteran running back David Montgomery after an offseason trade for the former Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears starter," Wilson wrote. "The Texans still envision a solid workload for Marks that includes third-down pass-catching duties and carries along with a new role on kickoff returns."

It's a fit that, while it may result in less total carries and overall touches, makes sense for Marks.

Instead of being the number-one guy to lean on for work in the running game, the addition of Montgomery allows him to expand his skillset, use his impressive explosiveness as a weapon in the passing game, and impact the offense (and special teams) in more ways than one.

Why Marks' New Role Will Benefit Himself, And Those Around Him

Last year, Marks did pretty well in his role within Houston's offense considering the circumstances. He played in 16 regular season games with 196 rushing attempts and 24 receptions in the passing game, resulting in 911 yards from scrimmage and five total touchdowns.

But even as Marks broke out as an impactful piece of the Texans' offense, really without an expectation of being the RB1 heading into his rookie season, their effectiveness in the run game still wasn't to the point they needed it to be.

Dec 27, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (27) carries the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2025, Houston ranked 22nd in the NFL for rushing yards, 27th in rushing touchdowns, and their early-down woes in the run bled into their lack of third-down efficiency, ranking 23rd in third-down conversion. Those numbers can't be repeated this season.

That's why Montgomery was brought into the running back room, combined with their intense work on the offensive line to provide a nice mix of young and veteran talent that can boost their stock on that end for 2026. Montgomery will be the one handling a vast share of the backfield touches, and be the primary name handling work at the goal line.

But as for Marks, he's not going to completely disappear with the presence of Montgomery.

If anything, he could be even more effective on the offensive end as he leans more into his pass-catching ability, and even being an underrated blocker despite his smaller build that can keep him on the field for third-down situations. Special teams-wise, his increased involvement will be a nice asset to have as well.

So sure, the raw rushing numbers probably won't be as impressive for Marks as RB2 on the depth chart. Considering he's able to have those lead rushing responsibilities off his shoulders, though, he'll find a way to use his unique skillset for the benefit of himself and for this offense to produce at their true ceiling.

Sign up for our free Houston Texans On SI newsletter, and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!