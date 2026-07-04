Texans May Envision Bigger Role for David Montgomery Than Expected

The Houston Texans made a major investment into their backfield this offseason when they made a trade to acquire former Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery in exchange for a couple of day three picks and offensive lineman Juice Scruggs.

The move was a big indication from the Texans that they were looking to run the ball a lot more frequently— and more effectively— than they did for the 2025 campaign.

Adding Montgomery into the mix gives Houston a clear RB1 to lean on, and if able to bounce back from a career-low in usage from this past season in Detroit, he'll be able to make a significant dent in this offense's success.

And while Montgomery will be paired next to last year's leading rusher, Woody Marks, for what will be his second year with the team, there's a chance that the veteran's usage ends up being a lot more prevalent than what many assume heading into the 2026 campaign.

David Montgomery to Be a True Bellcow for Texans' Offense?

During a recent interview from KPRC2's Aaron Wilson with Texans running backs coach Danny Barrett, he spoke about what Montgomery was going to bring to Houston's offense for 2026, when he also making an interesting note about his skillset being that of a three-down back that's worth some notable attention.

“He’s a three-down back,” Barrett said “He can do it all. It first starts with his mentality. He comes to work every day, same guy every day. How can I get better? The first meeting we had, we talked about how can we get better. He wants to be the best."

“Leave a mark on the game, but also helping the young guys develop that mindset. He’s going to finish every run. He’s going to finish every block. And it’s just that type of mentality that he’s brought to our room that’s going to carry us to the next level with the talent that we have.”

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) runs against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) and defensive tackle Broderick Washington (96) during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For one, it’s good to hear such positive reviews around the Texans' new addition to the offense before even getting a snap in a regular season game with Houston. It showcases just the type of player and worker that Montgomery is, and why this front office felt compelled to add him to their core this offseason.

However, Barrett's comments might also be an indication of just how much the Texans are willing to trust their veteran runner this coming season; someone who can work well in-between the tackles on handoffs, and even be thrown into passing situations as a threat out of the backfield or a strong blocker.

For any player with that type of skillset that the Texans believe he has, it's always great to have that presence in the offense––especially for a group like Houston's that's struggled to gain the necessary traction in the ground game to facilitate a truly well-balanced attack.

What Does That Mean for Woody Marks?

At the same time, it might also mean that the distribution of carries in this running back room leans more one-sided, instead of being more of a one-two punch with Woody Marks––who was on the field for 52% of the Texans' offensive snaps in 2025.

If the Texans want to conserve their set of veteran legs deep into the season, then maybe Houston makes sure there's a good bit of balance between both Montgomery and Marks when it comes to snap count and touches.

But if Houston feels that Montgomery is capable of being a three-down back, and want to get the most out of their offseason investment, perhaps that leaves Marks lacking behind a bit more than the initial expectation hinted upon the former Lion arrived earlier this offseason.

We'll gain more clarity on the Texans' backfield situation once the pads come on in camp later this month. However, the good news is that Houston will be much better off in their run game than they were this time one year ago, with better health and depth to lean on.

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