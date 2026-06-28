Texans DT Tommy Togiai: Houston's Breakout Defender Lands No. 20

We're continuing to push forward on our ranking for the top 25 Houston Texans for the 2026 season, narrowing down which players around the team will have the biggest impact for the year ahead.

Four of our first five players in the list from outside the top 20 have been players working in the trenches, both offensively and defensively: Keylan Rutledge, Kayden McDonald, Aireontae Ersery and Trent Brown. The only exception has been kicker, Ka'imi Fairbairn.

But as we now kick off the top 20 spots, we're diving back into the defensive line to show some love to defensive tackle Tommy Togiai, who comes in ranked No. 20 on the Texans' roster:

Why Tommy Togiai is So Important

Togiai spent his first season with the Texans in 2024, but wasn't much of a roster staple like he emerged into during his most recent campaign. He even started the year on the practice squad before he was signed to the active roster in mid-September.

And from there, Togiai didn't look back––going on to have by far his best year of production since being drafted to the Cleveland Browns in 2021, and has become a clear rotational piece in the middle of this stout defensive line moving into the 2026 season.

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (72) carries the ball for a touchdown after recovering a fumble against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

His presence on the interior helped keep this run defense towards the top of the league in terms of effectiveness. His tackle production jumped off the page with 27 solo tackles and nearly 60 combined, and was a perfect young complement next to a veteran like Sheldon Rankins.

Even in a year that the Texans will be implementing a new and highly-selected rookie like second-rounder Kayden McDonald, there's a good chance that Togiai might not just begin the year starting ahead of him, but land a larger snap share throughout the season as well.

Togiai's Strengths and Weaknesses

Strengths

- Had his best year of production in 2025 (59 tackles, 6 TFLs)

- Great pad level & hand placement

- Plays with good hustle and a high motor

Weaknesses

- A bit undersized for the position

- Not known for his pass-rushing ability

- Lacks above-average movement skills

What Happens if Togiai Gets Hurt?

The Texans are deep enough within the interior of their defensive line that, in the event that Togiai goes down with an injury, they're well insulated with solid pieces to be the next man up.

That's not just limited to their rookie, Kayden McDonald, but they've also got a new addition via free agency in former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Logan Hall that will be due for a solid share of reps both on the interior and off the edge.

So, expect Togiai to get a fair share of usage throughout the year, but if he is to go down for whatever reason, Houston's defensive interior depth, along with their powerful one-two punch off the edge in Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter, won't leave the Texans totally without answers.

Why We Ranked Togiai Here

It's only been one season since Togiai hasn't been more than a frequent flyer on the practice squad, but make no doubt about his impact: he'll be a name to watch on Houston's defensive line in 2026.

He represents the mentality that DeMeco Ryans loves to have on all three phases of the ball, is coming off a career-best year that the Texans will be eager to build off, and has had a whole offseason to continue refining himself physically and technically.

Putting him any higher than No. 20 might be a little too bullish when considering he's had just one good year while having three prior seasons of simply being a practice squad guy. But the Texans have seemingly unlocked his skillset as a rotation-level piece that will be an awesome asset to have on the interior of this defensive line.

Keeping him with the top 20 feels like a fair reward for his explosive 2025, and he's even got more room to grow moving forward too.

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