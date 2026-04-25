Texans Draft Kayden McDonald in Trade Up With Raiders: Instant Grade

The Houston Texans started off their action on day two of the 2026 NFL Draft by making their second trade up the board within the first two picks, landing on Ohio State defensive tackle Kayden McDonald at pick 36.

In a slight shift up from 38th in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders, the Texans decided to focus on their defensive side of the ball after picking up Georgia Tech offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge at 26, and do so by landing one of the top-rated defensive tackles in the class.

Let's hand out an instant grade and some analysis on the Texans' decision to not just move up the board, but also address their need at defensive tackle with the Ohio State standout.

What the Texans Traded to Land McDonald

In what would just be a two-spot jump from their previously held selection at 38, the Texans would swap out their third-round pick at 91 in exchange for the Raiders' 117th pick in the fourth.

In all, it's a 26-spot difference in picks within the middle of the draft to essentially jump the New York Giants at 37; a threat to have stolen McDonald out of the Texans' hands, and left them to attack their top pick in round two in a different way.

But the Texans decided to hold a similar thought process from how they got Rutledge just the prior night: with potential interest sitting ahead of them, Houston did what they had to in order to secure a prospect they had real conviction in, even if it required as minor of a jump from 38 to 36.

It's a bigger investment to be made instead of hoping that he falls into their laps without a move up, but if it pans out as expected, that mid-round swap becomes a non-factor.

What Kayden McDonald Brings to the Table

In terms of who the Texans made that trade up the board to select, it's hard to find as exciting of a prospect as McDonald at the defensive tackle position, combined with a real chance to emerge as one of the best talents in his class.

McDonald measures 6-foot-2, 326 pounds, having spent the last three years at Ohio State, but only being a starter for one season back in 2025.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State defensive lineman Kayden McDonald (DL21) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It was in that one season, though, that McDonald showcased real potential as a pro. He became a unanimous All-American selection to combine with being named Big Ten DL of the Year, as well as placement on All-Big Ten First Team.

He finished his 14-game slate with the Buckeyes in 2025 by putting together 65 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, and three sacks, combining impactful explosiveness with strong tackling ability that projects him to be a force in stopping the run game.

How Kayden McDonald Fits Into Houton's Defense

It's a pickup that makes total sense for Houston when factoring in their lingering need at the position for both now and the future ahead.

After losing out on a couple of veterans for their defensive interior in Tim Settle and Mario Edwards back in free agency, it's prompted the Texans to search for a new spark in their defensive interior at the top of the draft to pair alongside veteran Sheldon Rankins, who re-signed to a two-year deal.

By doing so with a selection like McDonald, such a fit on their defensive front rounds out a four-man rush to par him with Rankins in the middle of an elite edge-rushing duo of Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr., who's fresh off becoming the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history just this past week.

Adding McDonald to that defensive line only gives opposing offensive lines more explosive firepower to try and manage, especially so when paired with the defensive minds of DeMeco Ryans and Matt Burke on the sidelines.

Not only will teams now have to deal with the power and speed Houston has off the edge with Anderson and Hunter––combining for over 30 sacks last season––but they now have some potential difference-makers to plug up the inside of that line as well.

The Texans had been rumored to have interest in McDonald in weeks leading up to the draft, and that fit now becomes a reality to somehow make this defense look even scarier for 2026 and onwards.

To do it all without using a first-round pick, it makes the selection look even better. And depending on how well his fit translates to Houston's scheme, he might just be one of the last finishing touches necessary that takes this defensive line to near-historic levels as soon as next season.

Instant Grade: A

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