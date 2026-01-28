Texans Found Hidden Gem on Defense This Season

The Houston Texans defense saw playmakers on all three levels contribute to building the No. 1 unit in the NFL this season.

There were stars like Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. as well as cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., but there were some people that went under the radar when it comes to contributing for the team. NFL.com writer Kevin Patra listed defensive tackle Tommy Togiai as the team's unsung hero for the season.

"Togiai was on this list even before earning some love during the Texans' postseason run. With big names dotting Houston's menacing defense, it's easy for a player like Togiai to get lost. His impact, however, was far from minimal. The defensive tackle helped key the Texans' run defense, setting up the big-name pass rushers to do their thing on later downs," Patra wrote.

"Among all defensive linemen with at least 200 run snaps in 2025, Togiai's 18.4% run-stop rate was tops (Quinnen Williams was in second at 16.7%). After a meandering start to his career, which began in Cleveland and included stints on multiple practice squads, Togiai found a home in DeMeco Ryans' defense as a run-stuffer. With Togiai on the field (including the playoffs), the Houston defense allowed 3.4 yards per run play. When he was off the field, that figure jumped to 4.6."

What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!

Houston Texans defensive tackle Tommy Togiai during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Tommy Togiai Praised For Successful Season

Togiai, 26, had arguably the best season of his career in 2025. He began his career as a fourth-round pick out of Ohio State in the 2021 NFL Draft, but only played in six games in his rookie year. That followed with a 2022 campaign where he had just 13 tackles.

After bouncing around the league in 2023 on practice squads, he ended up joining the Houston Texans in 2024, where he was once again a situational defensive tackle. He played in just eight games but made 28 tackles, proving that he could be a strong contributor in the NFL.

This past season, he played in 15 games for the Texans, which marked a career high. And made six starts. He had his first fumble recovery for a touchdown in the team's Week 18 finale against the Indianapolis Colts. And he also had a career high four passes defensed. He also came up with 59 total tackles, which is more than what he had in his first four seasons combined.

It's clear the Texans found something in Togiai and are getting the most out of him. There's a good chance he could grow even more during the offseason and have the best year of his career in 2026.

Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!