Top 25 Houston Texans of 2026: Ranking Every Player Based on Impact

The Houston Texans' expectations for their 2026 season are steep––which is a little poetic considering this year marks their 25th anniversary since the franchise was first established back in 2002.

After three straight playoff appearances and back-to-back-to-back Wild Card victories to pair with, the pieces are in place for this roster to finally take the next step to make what would be the franchise's first-ever AFC Championship game this season.

That's especially so when looking at just how aggressively the Texans approached this offseason.

Without losing any pivotal pieces on either side of the ball (outside of their trade to send Tytus Howard to the Cleveland Browns) while also adding multiple new starters, it's hard to be out on this Houston roster being a playoff-caliber unit once again this coming year.

This defense is primed to repeat as one of the best in the NFL, and if the offense on the other end can just be marginally better than what they had to offer last year, the ceiling on what this team could do once September finally arrives looks to be dangerously high.

The New Series

Of course, we're still a little under three months out from the 2026 campaign getting up and rolling. So as we're stuck waiting for the next NFL season to kick off, we'll be starting a new series to unravel across the next few weeks: the top 25 Texans of 2026.

Who are the best players on the Texans roster that are primed to have the biggest impact for next season? That's the question that will be set out to answer.

Between multiple All-Pros and Pro Bowlers, new additions brought in from the offseason, and some other players who are just flat out valuable to the Texans' bottom line, there's a lot to unpack (and a lot of talent) when it comes to the top of Houston's 2026 roster. We'll be sifting through all of them here.

Sep 15, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) celebrates with defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) after a defensive play during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

This article will act as the hub for these rankings, and each player slotted in the top 25 will get a subsequent article over the coming days breaking down their resume from the past and what could be in store for their 2026 season. Every player's individual article will be linked here once posted.

With all of that out of the way, let's take a look at who our picks are for the Texans' 25 best players are rolling into the 2026 season:

The Top 25 Texans of 2026

25. Keylan Rutledge | IOL

24. Kayden McDonald | DT

23. Aireontae Ersery | OT

22. Trent Brown | OT

21. Ka'imi Fairbairn | K

20. Tommy Togiai | DT

19. Woody Marks | RB

18. Braden Smith | OT

17. Wyatt Teller | IOL

16. Henry To'oTo'o | LB

15. Jayden Higgins | WR

14. Ed Ingram | IOL

13. Sheldon Rankins | DT

12. David Montgomery | RB

11. Reed Blankenship | S

10. Dalton Schultz | TE

9. C.J. Stroud | QB

8. Calen Bullock | S

7. Jalen Pitre | NB

6. Azeez Al-Shaair | LB

5. Nico Collins | WR

4. Kamari Lassiter | CB

3. Danielle Hunter | ED

2. Derek Stingley Jr. | CB

1. Will Anderson Jr. | ED

One factor you'll notice is that it's an even split between the offense and the defense: 12 offensive players, 12 on the other side of the ball, and one special teamer: Kai'mi Fairbairn, because kickers deserve love too.

Perhaps it's a sign that this offense will be capable of taking the necessary steps forward from an up-and-down 2025 season. The offensive line is improved, the run game is a step better with David Montgomery, and that'll all be great news for C.J. Stroud in his fourth year at the helm under center.

However, the top of the rankings are certainly leaning in the direction of the Texans' elite defense.

Seven of the top 10 are on the defensive side of the ball, while three are skill positions on the offensive end. It goes to show how impressive this Houston defense projects to be both upfront and in the back end across next season.

Be sure to check out the individual breakdown of each player when they release for an in-depth look at what they'll be bringing to the table for next season.

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