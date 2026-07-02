Texans' Ed Ingram Extremely Confident in Revamped O-Line–– Here's Why

THe Houston Texans' offensive line underwent a lot of work through the past several months.

During free agency, the Texans added several starting-level veterans on both the outside and the interior of their line: Wyatt Teller, Braden Smith, and even Evan Brown. In the draft, Houston added multiple versatile interior presences like Keylan Rutledge and Febechi Nwaiwu in rounds one and four, respectively.

Houston also opted to make the tough call of parting ways with Tytus Howard as well; the Texans' most tenured piece on their front lines, who would be traded to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a day three draft pick, and now leaves this group primed to have a vastly different-looking five-man unit once Week One arrives.

However, for those in the building and on the Texans' offensive line–– such as offensive guard Ed Ingram–– he's got a ton of confidence for what this group has to offer for the 2026 season, despite the extensive turnover that took place.

Why Ed Ingram Is Confident in Texans' Offensive Line

Ingram is one of the few returning starters set to be a part of this Texans' offensive line, who signed a new three-year deal worth $37.5 million before free agency kicked off to provide a sense of stability and comfort upfront after a career year in 2025.

But outside of the talent that the Texans have in the building on the offensive line, Ingram's seen a ton of positive points from this group in terms of their chemistry and everyone having like-minded goals for next season.

What are those like-minded goals? Really, it centers around proving the doubters wrong and showcasing how strong this Texans offensive front really can be.

"The offensive line, we have jelled together quite well," Ingram said, via an interview with KPRC2's Aaron Wilson. "I feel like [offensive line coach Cole Popovich] has got a good group of guys in a room together. We are all like-minded and all have one common goal, which is just showing each and everybody that the line here, that it's changed."

"We're doing a complete 180, and we're a different line, we're a different unit, and that the team can rely on us to run behind us, block for C.J. and we're going to have a great year."

Oct 5, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Houston Texans guard Ed Ingram (69) during play against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Keyon Martin (38) during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Having that connectivity on the offensive front is important for any line, but it becomes a pretty eye-catching comment from Ingram considering how much change has taken place on the unit as a whole. Even with a few months of being on the roster with one another, this group is all on the same page.

And in doing so, that could be just what leads this Texans roster, even outside of their offensive line, to their number-one goal of all this season: a Super Bowl appearance. Ingram's high on their chances to make that happen.

"We fight for each other every day," Ingram said. "Appreciate everybody that supported me, that has been supporting me, that will support me. We're going to have a great year this year. We're going to win a game. Mark my words, we're going to that Super Bowl."

If the Texans can finally get the offensive line right this season, that'll pay major dividends for this offense's success. When paired with this already great defense on the other end, it creates a dangerous combination for any team to face this coming year.

So maybe Ingram's claim, while as bullish as it sounds, isn't that far off––so long as the Texans can meet their expectations of improvement on the front lines.

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