What Texans’ Latest Contract Move Says About OL Competition

The Houston Texans made a subtle, but important, contractual move for an offensive lineman to kick off the new week.

On Monday, the Texans reportedly agreed to a renegotiated contract with interior offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson, according to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, keeping him onboard for the 2026 season with a $1.7 million deal, with $1.5 million guaranteed.

It's a bit of an adjustment from what he was working with previously. His deal before the renegotiation was a nonguaranteed $3.7 million with a higher cap number that the Texans wanted to bring down.

Now after some negotiations, Patterson gets a higher number of guaranteed money, has more bonuses attached to his deal for each game he's active, and the Texans save a little less than $2 million in cap space in the process.

#Texans lineman Jarrett Patterson renegotiated deal lowered salary cap figure to $1.837 million, salary now $1.145 million, with $400K signing bonus and up to $250K in per game active roster bonuses.

Previous nonguaranteed $3.746 million salary and $3.716M cap figure — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 10, 2026

All in all, it's a minor roster move that, in terms of the Texans' cap space implications, doesn't mean much. Unless Houston had a big trick up their sleeve to shake up their roster before the season, an extra $2 million on the books won't make much of a dent.

However, what might be impacted by this move from the Texans is their offensive line competition, and more specifically, who will be due to make the 53-man cut heading into the season, and who might now be on the hot seat.

Could Jarrett Patterson Be Nearing a Roster Spot?

As camp has progressed, a clear group of offensive linemen has emerged as those who feel locked into either a starting spot or a key role upfront to start the year: Aireontae Ersery, Wyatt Teller, Keylan Rutledge, Ed Ingram, Trent Brown, and Braden Smith.

Two to three spots remain open on the interior for those who are worthy of a depth spot, and it has been a key storyline to watch throughout the Texans' camp practices. Jarrett Patterson would be a name right within that mix fighting for a spot on this roster, who's been in Houston dating back to 2023 as a sixth-round pick.

And while he hasn't exactly secured a roster spot before cutdown day, with the Texans actively working on his contract to guarantee more money his way, that might just be a hint of what their intentions might be for him in the next few weeks.

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans center Jarrett Patterson (54) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Patterson, if able to make it past cutdown day, has an easy case as to why the Texans have an appeal to what he brings to the table: experience, chemistry with this coaching staff and with C.J. Stroud, positional versatility.

All of those factors help steer him in a direction to make it past cutdown day. And when the Texans decide to guarantee more money on his contract before the season, that also tends to help his chances.

And if his elevation into the 53-man roster picture is truly something to watch, his presence also tends to change the outlook for a few others around the roster.

Evan Brown, who plays both the left guard and center spot like Patterson does, could be on the hot seat. Jake Andrews, who primarily plays center without positional flexibility like Patterson, might also have the same status. So these little contract moves can act as a bit of a domino effect for other players around the roster.

That being said, keep an eye on Patterson in the weeks ahead as someone who might be trending towards a 53-man roster spot, which might become clearer in preseason once the pads are on and competition heightens.

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