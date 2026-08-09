Why the Texans' Right Tackle Battle Is Closer Than Fans Think

The Houston Texans' made a statement investment to their right tackle position earlier this offseason in the form of Braden Smith.

On a two-year, $20 million deal, the Texans brought in Smith with the intention of him emerging as the team's starting tackle. He was getting paid like a starting tackle, was projected to be an upgrade on paper, and has over 100 games of starting experience in the league.

From the date he was signed, he was the favorite to claim the Texans' starting right tackle spot before the season. But now, it feels like things are gradually swinging in the other direction for the incumbent starting right tackle, Trent Brown.

And really, with just over a month to go before the regular season begins for the Texans, it feels like both guys are neck-and-neck for that starting tackle spot.

How Trent Brown Has Made Right Tackle a Real Competition

While Smith has come into Houston with most expecting him to be the starting tackle on the right side of Houston's line, Brown has remained someone who couldn't be overlooked in the process.

Brown has already been in Houston for a year, and based on his track record in this offense from 2025, he's got a lot of built-up confidence from this Texans' coaching staff and chemistry with the pieces next to him, like right guard Ed Ingram.

Houston was a perfect 8-0 when the veteran was starting on the offensive line last year, and when he was healthy, was a fine option to have upfront who performed well in pass protection; he only allowed one sack on C.J. Stroud.

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Trent Brown arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So the Texans had seen enough from Brown to warrant a one-year $7 million deal his way this offseason. And while that contract was initially viewed to bring in a competent swing tackle to back up Brown and Aireontae Ersery, those whispers of him starting again for Week 1 have only gotten louder.

Braden Smith was hurt during the Texans' offseason program, which allowed Brown to take a ton of first-team reps. He’s continued to get a decent workload through Houston's training camp, and has certainly made his mark as a real candidate to start by the time the season rolls around.

The real defining factor that may decide the battle between Brown and Smith is health. Both have dealt with their fair share of availability issues that have forced them out of the lineup for one reason or another, and if anyone winds up missing time through the next month, the other could end up finding the inside track.

Houston will be looking for production, consistency, and availability, and the guy who showcases the best combination of that in the weeks ahead will likely get that nod to start. Both Smith and Brown are right in that mix until further notice.

The Texans still have three preseason games to go, starting this week with the Los Angeles Chargers, along with several more training camp practices––and joint practices––that can continue to help them decide who will be the best option to start upfront next to Ed Ingram.

At the very least, the competition between Smith and Brown looks to be a lot less certain compared to how the outlook was panning out back in April. And depending on how the chips fall in the weeks ahead, it might leave this starting offensive line looking a bit more like last year's unit from what we once thought it'd be.

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