Texans’ Will Anderson Focused on Super Bowl, Not Pro Bowl

The Houston Texans' roster was able to claim four Pro Bowl selections for this season's endeavors, with one of those names being none other than third-year edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., navigating to his second nod of his career, and back-to-back selections after his first in 2024.

It's been a dominant campaign for Anderson through his third year in Houston, coming out to be his best year of production yet.

In 15 games on the season, Anderson has already surpassed his season-high in sacks with 11.5 takedowns, paired with 45 total tackles, 17 for loss, and three forced fumbles to be not just a serious difference-maker on Houston's elite defense, but also cementing his status as one of the best edge rushers in the NFL entirely.

And while of course, Anderson is pumped to get the recognition as being one of the best edge rushing talents in the game this year, it's clear Houston's defensive star has bigger goals this season than just a Pro Bowl nod.

"It's a blessing. I've got to give all glory to God, man. He shocks me," Anderson said of his Pro Bowl selection, via Shaun Bijani. "I found out yesterday... Shout out to Houston as well. Thank you for all the voting. Thank you the folks, you know, it means a lot. Just your hard work being paid off, my teammates, and everybody in the league just getting notoriety for all the hard work you put in."

"But at the end of the day, like, that's great. But the biggest bowl that we trying to be in is the Super Bowl, man. So we just gotta keep this thing rolling. We had a great day of practice today. Everybody's just being intentional, being locked in. This is a big game coming up for us. Big playoff game, honestly, man, and it's going to put us right where we need to be at for us to make that playoff run."

Will Anderson Has Bigger Goals Than the Pro Bowl

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) and safety Calen Bullock (2) react to a play against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Even with the flowers coming his way after being a commanding force upfront, and deservedly so, Anderson still has his eyes on the prize of getting to the big game in February.

So, rather than focusing on that Pro Bowl nod much, he's locked in on the two weeks to come on the regular season, taking care of business, and making a deep postseason run that this roster is more than capable of.

That journey continues on a short week this weekend, facing the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday for a chance to extend their seven-game win streak, currently sitting as the longest winning streak for a team in the NFL.

