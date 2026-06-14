Texans Fans Shouldn’t Panic About Braden Smith's Limited Minicamp

The Houston Texans have closed out their three days of mandatory minicamp this past week for what will be the players' last organized practice in the building until training camp arrives in mid-to-late July.

And in that brief stretch of practices, there were a fair share of highlights to note. A few guys boosted their stocks with positive showings––albeit with no pads and no contact––and might've given themselves a leg up to get more reps and opportunities before things ramp up next month.

However, there were a few players in minicamp that were held off to the side from live practices due to injury––one of those being the Texans' big free agent signing in Braden Smith.

That then led to Trent Brown claiming his expected snaps at right tackle, and perhaps putting a bit of a question mark on how this position battle might be shaking out before next season.

It does tend to make the offensive line battle just a little bit more intriguing before next season. Yet, even still, it's far too early to worry about Smith's stock as the Texans' starting right tackle. In reality, he's got more than enough time to make up any ground lost, if any at all.

Why It's Too Early to Sell Your Braden Smith Stock

Smith wasn't able to be a full participant at minicamp due to the neck injury he's been recovering from dating back to last season, which limited him to playing 13 games with the Indianapolis Colts.

He was still able to work off to the side in specific drills, but nothing in 11-on-11s with the first, second, or third unit.

#Texans offensive line, while shorthanded a bit at this stage of offseason, taking on some consistency, even with right tackle Braden Smith limited as he works his way back from neck injury from last season.

Aireontae Ersery continues to improve at left tackle, next to former Pro… — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) June 4, 2026

It's not to say that Smith's absence isn't worth any attention at all. With Smith's health history of the past several years, any time he misses, especially with the price Houston paid for him in free agency, is bound to raise some eyebrows.

Yet, at this time in the calendar, it becomes extremely easy to overreact about how depth charts are trending, how players are performing, and what their health situation will look like nearly three months from now once the season actually starts––especially for offensive linemen.

Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Braden Smith (72) warms up Monday, July 28, 2025, ahead of training camp held at Grand Park in Westfield. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In OTAs and minicamps, players aren't able to put the pads on and be as physical as you need to be to truly sort out what an offensive line depth chart should look like.

Sure, Brown was the one consistently claiming those first-team reps at right tackle thorughout the week. But it makes sense given he was their starter throughout the second half of last regular season when they went on their impressive 9-0 run. Smith, really, hasn't even been able to try out for that starting nod.

The Texans invested $20 million over two years into Smith this offseason as one of the higher-paid tackles to come off the free agent market. They didn't do that with the intention of him being the backup.

Smith get his chance to show what he's capable of as a starter later down the line, and with a few strong weeks of camp and preseason, he's got a really good chance at edging out Brown for those duties.

Bottom Line

Could Brown have the early lead in the competition? There's certainly a case for it. But again, in OTAs and minicamp, it's strikingly early to place a ton of emphasis on what offensive line combinations will look like once Week 1 arrives. That will get more serious once August rolls around.

For now, the key point for Smith and his chances of rising up the depth chart will be making sure he's at 100% when training camp rolls around. Houston wouldn't want one of their top free agent signings rushing back to a three-day minicamp from something as serious as a neck injury if he wasn't totally ready anyways.

Once he's back in the fold and prepared to put the pads on, then a more serious discussion about what the landscape looks like at right tackle between Smith and Brown can come. But for right now, pump the brakes on anything too drastic.

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