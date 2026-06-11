One Texans Player Has Earned the Team's Trust at Minicamp

The Houston Texans are in the midst of their three-day mandatory minicamp, getting every player in the building for an organized practice setting a few weeks before training camp kicks off later next month.

There's only so much information you can gather from a brief practice period like this one. And without full pads or contact, it makes truly unpacking what this Texans depth chart and roster may pan out to be once getting closer to the season a little difficult, all things considered.

But at this time of the offseason, teams start to show their hand at least a little bit in terms of who they trust–– either as a potential starter or as a key depth piece.

And one name on the Texans roster who's stood out in that regard has been one of their veterans on the offensive like: that's swing tackle Trent Brown.

Trent Brown Becoming Trustworthy OL for Texans

That built-up trust within Brown as being a reliable tackle option for the Texans has been showcased through a couple of minicamp practices, simply by handing the veteran the reins as their primary right tackle with their starting offensive line unit.

Through the first two days and a couple of combinations thrown out by the coaching staff, Brown has been the top starter to get those reps at right tackle.

Jonathan M. Alexander of The Houston Chronicle reports that Brown was the Texans' starter on the right side for day one of minicamp, and that trend only continued into day two, according to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson.

1st team #Texans OLine combination:



LT Aireontae Ersery, LG Wyatt Teller, C Jake Andrews, RG Ed Ingram, RT Trent Brown. — Jonathan M Alexander (@jonmalexander) June 9, 2026

A large part of that extended opportunity for Brown has been due to offseason signing Braden Smith, still recovering from a neck injury he suffered last season.

There's no doubt that once Smith is ready to go in due time, Houston will be giving him multiple days of practice with the first team to see how he performs with this new and improved unit. They paid him $20 million over two years in free agency, and they'll be eager to see what that investment can do for them.

But until Smith is fully healthy, which might take until training camp in July, there's no question that Brown has been the top backup to rely on.

Blake Fisher has also been in the mix with a chance to see his opportunities rise without Smith, but it's clear who the Texans have placed higher stock in, simply based on who's getting the most snaps with the first unit.

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Trent Brown (77) is introduced before playing against the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

And based on what's been seen from Brown since his arrival in Houston last season, he's really given the Texans no reason not to be able to lean on him as a reliable, tested swing tackle who they can ride into the season with, and feel fine starting on the opposite side of Aireontae Ersery.

If Healthy, Brown Can Be a Key Piece on the Texans' Offensive Line

Brown has had his fair share of injury problems both in Houston and throughout his NFL career, no doubt.

However, in the games that he was healthy and starting for the Texans in 2025––a total of seven regular-season games and once in the playoffs––the team didn't lose a single game; having gone 8-0 through that stretch.

In 2025, PFF put Smith with a 68.9 overall grade on just over 470 total snaps, good for ranking 40th among 89 eligible tackles. As a run blocker, he had a 71.3 overall grade and ranked in the top 30 tackles.

Those are serviceable numbers that have led to sustained success on the field. It's why the Texans wanted Brown back on the roster as he hit free agency earlier this offseason, and would wind up re-signing him to a one-year, $7 million deal.

Outside of that questionable availability, the Texans have had no reason not to offer him a strong placement on the depth chart, whether that be as a top backup and swing tackle, or even a starter above Smith if he performs well in camp.

And clearly, that trust in his abilities to be a potential starting option is already shining at minicamp.

A look at the 2025 season for both of Houston's RT options Trent Brown & Braden Smith via @PFF.



Brown was the first team RT today with Braden Smith dealing with some injuries. pic.twitter.com/6eTKkc6iWu — Jacob (@JacobBarzilla) June 10, 2026

It's early into the Texans' offseason training. A lot can change between now and Week 1 of next season, and there's even a good chance that Smith ends up taking the lead in that right tackle battle when all is said and done.

Yet, on the surface, it not only looks like Brown's status on the 53-man roster is safe and secured, but he could also be eyeing a bigger role in the offense than what many initially expected, if he keeps up at this pace.

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