Three Texans Players Most Impacted By Braden Smith Signing

The Houston Texans made a defined effort to upgrade their offensive line at the start of this offseason's free agency by signing former Indianapolis Colts tackle Braden Smith.

With a two-year deal holding a max value of $25 million, Smith provides this offense with their new starting right tackle headed into the 2026 season, and brings a refreshed sense of security and talent to this highly-discussed Texans offensive line.

His addition to the Texans roster is also bound to have a notable impact on a few names on the offensive end. It's undoubtedly a net positive investment for Houston's offensive line by adding a seasoned veteran with over 100 NFL starts, but just how he shifts the outlook of this group is a bit more meaningful for a select handful of players.

With that in mind, here's a breakdown of the three players on the Texans' roster most impacted by the Braden Smith signing rolling into next season.

1. Trent Brown | OT

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Trent Brown (77) is introduced before playing against the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Trent Brown was signed to a new one-year, $7 million deal before the start of free agency. That offered initial suspicion that the Texans were planning on rolling out the veteran swing tackle as their starter on the right side for a second straight season after ending 2025 playing relatively well.

Instead, Smith's signing to cement his status at right tackle has since moved Brown to the Texans' primary backup tackle on the right and left side of the line. Brown has the versatility and experience to play either side of the line, but between age and health concerns, Houston felt it was worth the push to make a new addition to the room.

It's a well-spent investment to upgrade the cohesion and talent of the five-man unit altogether, but it inevitably moves Brown down the depth chart totem pole in the process.

2. Blake Fisher | OT

Aug 16, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Blake Fisher (57) in action during the game against the Carolina Panthers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Another name on the Texans' offensive line who also might be slated to see a change in his role: former second-round pick Blake Fisher, who might've had a chance to start Week One before the signing of Smith, but is now almost certain to be trending towards backup status to begin year three.

It's a rough result for the Texans' young tackle entering his age-23 season, who's only started 15 of his possible 31 games through two years, and could very well be a name on the roster bubble entering training camp, depending on what moves Houston's front office makes moving forward in free agency and the draft.

3. C.J. Stroud | QB

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws during the first half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The most obvious beneficiary of the Texans' offensive line investment is their fourth-year quarterback, C.J. Stroud, who should be set for some long-awaited and added stability upfront, so long as Smith can stay healthy throughout the next two years.

Houston's work on the offensive line certainly isn't done just yet. There's only been less than a week since the NFL's legal tampering window opened, and the draft is still over a month away, where the Texans could double up on O-line selections.

So far though, Smith's signing marks a clear commitment from the front office that they're willing to do what it takes to get Stroud the right supporting cast headed into his most pivotal year under center yet.