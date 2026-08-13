5 Texans Players I'm Most Excited to See in Chargers Preseason Matchup

The Houston Texans are kicking off their first preseason game of three on Thursday night, facing the Los Angeles Chargers.

For the Texans, it's their first real look at what this 90-man roster looks like in a live, in-game setting after a long offseason with multiple changes in all three phases.

Several of Houston's notable starters won't be playing in this one, but what that allows for is some roster bubble guys or otherwise unproven players to get some real shine, and as a result, move their stock to find a roster spot or a big role on the depth chart up or down.

With that in mind, I'll be keeping a close eye on these five Texans players throughout the night, because a big day from them could end up paying major dividends moving forward:

WR Lewis Bond

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Lewis Bond participates in a drill during the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

﻿The Texans' sixth-round rookie wide receiver has been a pleasant surprise ever since he's been on the field in OTAs. That momentum that he's built up within this position group has only carried him into a positive training camp thus far, and could have a chance to roll into a productive preseason debut on Thursday.

If Bond has a big day in a game where he could see a lot of snaps among this deep group of receivers on the 90-man roster, expect talks surrounding him climbing up the depth chart to get even louder as the Texans get closer to Week 1 of the regular season.

TE Cade Stover

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Cade Stover (8) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans' tight end room has been one that's largely undecided throughout the offseason and into the first two weeks of camp. One name who's been fighting for a roster spot within that unit is Brevin Jordan, who might've been fifth on a six-man depth chart coming into camp, but has been one of the early risers in practice who's now a more likely bet to make the 53-man roster.

If he's able to show out in this preseason outing––one where Dalton Schultz might not play in, and Brevin Jordan could be injured––that's big for his stock moving forward, and might just be what puts him on the inside of the 53-man cut for the time being.

IOL Keylan Rutledge

Jul 31, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans center Keylan Rutledge (66) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Texans decide to give their first-round rookie run in their preseason debut, there's no doubt that all eyes will be on Rutledge to come out of the gates with a statement performance. He's made waves in camp in being one of the more fierce competitors of anyone on the field, getting into frequent spats, and even having risen to the top of Houston's early depth chart at center.

Rutledge's transition from guard to center won't be perfect. As a rookie, and considering he hasn't played the position a whole lot, there's going to be bumps along the way. But preseason will be a great way for the Texans to give him some much-needed live reps at the position. And if he looks like he's ahead of schedule, that's even better.

LB Jamal Hill

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Jamal Hill (56) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans' linebacker room might have become even more unpredictable since the start of training camp following their recent injury to Jake Hansen. His return is to be determined, but in the timeframe that he's out in preseason, the door is now open for another player further down the depth chart to step up.

Enter Jamal Hill, who was ranked towards the bottom of Houston's first preseason depth chart at linebacker, is trying to take a big leap entering his fourth season with the Texans, and will likely get a ton of reps this game. If he does, and he converts on them, his chances to make the roster might be just a bit better than they look right now.

CB Collin Wright

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Collin Wright arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right next to Bond as possibly the biggest standout at Texans training camp, UDFA cornerback Collin Wright has made some noise as a defender who can get his hands on the football, and has stood out in practice virtually every day to guys like DeMeco Ryans and Derek Stingley.

That attention could become even greater for Wright if he stands out in this preseason game. If he gets a couple of PBUs or even an interception, he'll have a really serious case to be one of the few, if not the only, undrafted rookies to make this year's 53-man roster. So the stakes he faces against this Chargers team are massive.

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