What We Learned From Texans' Preseason Opener Against Chargers

The Houston Texans couldn't kick off their first preseason game with a win on Thursday night, as the LA Chargers took them down in pretty convincing fashion, 7-27, in Reliant Stadium.

But the Texans were able to show a lot in their first of three preliminary games. Houston rested a majority of their starters outside of playing the first-team offensive line for one drive, and have a closer look at their second and third-unit guys throughout the night as a result.

And in those reps––and a 20-point blowout loss––here are three big things we learned as it relates to the Texans:

Marlin Klein Showed Why Houston Invested In Him

Aug 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Marlin Klein (83) runs after the catch against Los Angeles Chargers safety Genesis Smith (22) in the first quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the Texans first drafted Marlin Klein this offseason, they were faced with some initial questions as to why they decided to take a day-three projected tight end with a top-60 pick.

But with continued big plays in training camp, and this time, in a preseason outing, it's beginning to become clear why Houston wanted to get their hands on him.

Klein only had one catch during his performance against Los Angeles, but it was the biggest play any player on the Texans' offense made, worth 31 yards thanks to a catch over the middle from Davis Mills.

Klein has a unique combination of size and athleticism that's largely been unproven throughout his time in college. But at the NFL level, with a little more time and additional reps, he could make him a dangerous threat as a receiver and as a blocker in Houston's tight end group. Plays like this certify that.

Jared Wayne May Make Texans' WR Cut Much Tougher

Aug 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Jared Wayne (89) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchown during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Outside of the Texans' big reception from Klein, their second-best offensive play throughout the night, or maybe even their best, was Jared Wayne's touchdown; an impressive catch on the right side of the end zone, also on a pass from Mills, that wound up being the only score of the night for Houston.

JARED WAYNE WITH THE FIRST TOUCHDOWN OF THE PRESEASON FOR THE TEXANS‼️pic.twitter.com/KT9LWy3JaQ — Houston Texans On SI (@TexansOnSI) August 14, 2026

Wayne then finished with three receptions for 19 receptions on the night; one of Houston's better offensive performers in a dreary night on that end of the field. Add in his touchdown, and some of his preseason hype increasing, and maybe he's trending up when it comes to the Texans' 53-man roster picture.

A long climb might still be ahead for Wayne, though. Houston's already got five wideouts locked onto their roster, and have an ongoing battle between sixth-round rookie Lewis Bond and veteran Justin Watson for that WR6/7 spot. Adding Wayne into that will only make that competition for snaps look even tougher.

Kamari Ramsey Is Much Closer to a Roster Lock Than We Thought

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans safety Kamari Ramsey participates in a drill during the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans' defense didn't show out much on Thursday night as much as they will throughout the regular season, but their best play on that end came from fifth-round rookie safety Kamari Ramsey, landing a takeaway via red-zone interception on Trey Lance at the end of the second quarter.

Texans 5th rounder Kamari Ramsey picks it in the red zone ‼️



Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/kzMxl2q2FI — NFL (@NFL) August 14, 2026

It's a statement play from Ramsey for the sake of his stock on the 53-man roster spot. As one of the more dynamic safeties in this year's class and the Texans' first-overall pick of the fifth round, there was already a good chance he was due for a spot on the team come Week 1, even in a deep safety room like Houston has.

Now, he's showing exactly why that is. Ramsey also added in two PBUs throughout the night as well, and has now almost certainly put himself on the inside track to make the Texans' roster at the end of the month. If he keeps up this momentum, he might also have a bigger role on the defense from what we first expected.

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