Texans' Latest Depth Chart Has One Detail That Stands Out

The Houston Texans have released their second depth chart leading into their next preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

And in comparison to their first depth chart that came out around this time last week, there really aren't many noteworthy changes.

Houston Texans unofficial depth chart, as of August 17th, 2026. | Houston Texans PR

The starters are still within their previous spots from last week. The same can be said for those in second and third string roles. The punting job that was previously up for grabs in training camp is still in the hands of Kai Kroeger after last week's preseason.

But there is one factor that sticks out within the Texans' newest depth chart that's a change from what last week's listing looked like: that's their situation at right tackle.

Right Tackle Removed From Texans' Latest Depth Chart

Last week, the Texans had decided not to name a true starter for their right tackle spot as they have an ongoing battle at the position.

Trent Brown is looking to reclaim his starting job from last year, and Braden Smith is entering as a free agent signing, eager to stake his claim as a Week 1 starter for the coming season.

Both have had strong camps, and each has their respective cases as to why they would be worthy of that starting nod over the other. Brown was successful with Houston last year when he was healthy. Smith was brought in and paid to be the starter, and has a chance to make this line even better.

So with that battle still ongoing, the starting right tackle had simply been deemed "Trent Brown or Braden Smith on the Texans' first preseason depth chart. And really, it didn't matter for their first game of the year. Brown was resting, so Smith would be the one deemed the starter for one drive at the top of the first quarter.

Aug 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Braden Smith (71) attempts to block Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Garmon Randolph (97) during the game at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But now, as the Texans take on the Raiders this week, the expectation is that the roster––for both starters and bench players––will be active and playing if they're healthy, according to head coach DeMeco Ryans earlier this weekend.

So there's a chance that both Smith and Brown could get reps at right tackle come Thursday night. And as to who starts that game remains to be seen.

The Texans, though, won't be showing their cards too early for their plan at right tackle, as opposed to how their rollout has gone for their starting center, considering first-round rookie Keylan Rutledge is overwhelmingly expected to begin the year as Houston's top center on the depth chart.

That increasing certainty for the Texans' starting center job now puts all of the attention on what the plan will be at right tackle.

Right now, it feels like a toss-up between Brown and Smith as to who will be the one to come out on top by the time Houston's facing the Buffalo Bills. Yet, this upcoming preseason game against Las Vegas might be a showing that offers a ton of intel on who the correct choice might inevitably be.

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