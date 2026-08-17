3 Pressing Questions Facing Texans in Raiders Preseason Matchup

The Houston Texans are just a few days away from getting their second of three preseason games rolling, facing off against the Las Vegas Raiders once again at home, looking to find a better result than their latest 7-28 loss to the LA Chargers in their debut last Thursday.

But this one against the Raiders will be a big game for the Texans for the type of stakes that a preseason game can have.

Houston will be playing their starters as opposed to their approach to rest them this past week for their debut. They'll have the No. 1 pick in Fernando Mendoze on the other end. And on top of that, the microscope will continue to be on multiple players and position groups as roster decisions are becoming more real as the season gets closer.

Let's take a look at three questions facing the Texans heading into their second preseason game of the year against the Raiders:

1. How Long Will the Starting Offensive Line Play This Time?

Aug 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans center Keylan Rutledge (66) prepares to snap the ball during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DeMeco Ryans already made it clear last week that everyone who's healthy for Thursday's game will play. To what extent? We don't know. But the one group of starters on the roster that I'll be watching the most closely is their offensive line.

The Texans' first-string offensive line was the only group of starters that played at all against the Chargers last week, and they only played one drive––including first-round center Keylan Rutledge. That number is bound to increase for this game, but by how much?

Houston needs to ensure this new-look offensive line is connected and ready to go for Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills; they can't afford a slow start to the year like they faced in 2025. So if it takes an entire first half of reps in preseason to truly see how this starting five-man front looks together, the Texans should make it happen.

2. Can Marlin Klein Show Even More Flashes?

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Marlin Klein (83) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans, throughout an otherwise lackluster preseason showing on their behalf against the Chargers, did have one highlight play come from their rookie second-round tight end Marlin Klein.

Really, it might've been Houston's best offensive play of the night, just as it was their longest play. Klein caught a 31-yard pass up the middle from Davis Mills, which would take the Texans to the opposing 36. It was his only catch of the night, but a good one, at that.

The Texans will have to ensure Klein is a featured part of their offense moving into game two of the preseason against the Raiders. Get him in passing situations with Stroud under center, see what he can do as a blocker in the run game, and if he can excel in both with more looks his way, his stock should rise even higher leading into Week 1.

3. Who Will Stand Out the Most in DE Room?

Aug 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Solomon Byrd (50) reacts during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans will likely play Will Anderson, Danielle Hunter, and possibly Jadeveon Clowney for a small stretch of time in this game. And that once again opens up the door for Houston to get a look at their defensive ends further down the depth chart to see who's best fit for their DE4/DE5 role.

Right now, the Texans have looked to value both Dylan Horton and Dominique Robinson to be the favorites to land that role. But a lot can change in the two weeks that lie ahead before cut-down day. Solomon Byrd had perhaps the best day of anyone on Houston's defensive line against the Chargers, and guys like Kyonte Hamilton and Ali Gaye can't be forgotten as well.

However, this defensive end group shakes out once the 53-man roster is revealed will continue to be one of the more interesting storylines of the Texans' decisions. This preseason game against the Raiders could play a huge part in that.

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