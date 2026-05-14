3 Biggest Storylines in Texans' Week 1 Opener vs. Bills

In the leadup to the NFL's official schedule release later on Thursday night, the Houston Texans' Week 1 matchup has already surfaced via several leaks uncovered in the days prior.

According to @NerdingtonNFL on X, they'll be up against the Buffalo Bills in their home Reliant Stadium.

NFL SCHEDULE LEAK



Bills at Texans - Week 1 - 1pm (Sep 13) pic.twitter.com/JEhaJhshh2 — NFL Nerd (@NerdingonNFL) May 14, 2026

It's yet another recent matchup between these two squads that have gotten familiar with one another over the past two years.

The Texans and Bills had faced off on Thursday Night Football in 2025 back in Week 12, that led to a statement 23-19 victory, and had really begun to place this Houston defense on the map as among the best in the league.

Of course, the Bills will be eager to flip the script this time around. But in front of a rocking Reliant Stadium, it won't be a walk in the park to go into Houston to start the season off 1-0.

We still might be a few months away until the 2026 season kicks off. But in the meantime, let's take a deeper look into three of the major storylines that'll make this one of the more thrilling openers in the first weekend of action.

1. Josh Allen, Bills Trying to Reshape the Narrative

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (39) sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

It's been some tough sledding for Buffalo in matchups against the Texans throughout recent history, especially when it’s the Bills traveling to Houston's home stadium.

The Bills haven't won a game in Houston dating back to 2006. The Texans have gone a perfect 5-0 at home in that stretch, and a 6-2 record overall.

Josh Allen has also had some real struggles against this Texans defense since entering the league. In his four career games played against Houston, he's completed an average of 56.8% of his passes for less than 180 yards per game, totaling three touchdowns and three interceptions.

This elite Texans defense from 2025 hasn't gotten any easier to attack over a busy and productive offseason. But there's no doubt that Allen and the Bills as a whole are eager to rewrite the narrative of their recent struggles in Houston.

2. C.J. Stroud Gets Another Crack at Buffalo

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks on before the game against the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

In that last meeting the Texans had against Buffalo, C.J. Stroud was still stuck in the process of recovering from his extended concussion absence, which spanned across three weeks where Davis Mills would be the one to hold the reins.

The Texans would end up winning all three of those games with Mills at the helm, which even led to some wild chatter wondering if Houston was better off rolling with their backup over Stroud.

This time, Stroud will have the opportunity to start the year off against Buffalo fully healthy and available, showcasing how he's developed over a long offseason. Perhaps a strong start can certify some confidence in what he can do in his fourth year as a pro.

3. The C.J. Gardner-Johnson Return

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (23) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

It won't take long for the Texans to be faced with a bit of a revenge game stemming from the Bills' side, as former Houston safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson will be a part of that Buffalo roster traveling in Week 1.

Gardner-Johnson's time in Houston ended both unceremoniously and quickly. After an 0-3 start and rumored locker room concerns with the veteran defensive back, the Texans would release the former Super Bowl champion before making multiple stops with the Baltimore Ravens, the Chicago Bears, and now the Buffalo Bills.

It'll be the first time the Texans will be on the opposite side of Gardner-Johnson since that September release. So he could very well have extra fire lit under him to play spoiler in Houston's season opener.

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