Texans' Latest Update on RB David Montgomery Isn't Too Promising

The Houston Texans have been left with a lingering injury within their running back room in the form of David Montgomery's groin issue.

Montgomery, who the Texans first brought onto the roster via trade earlier this offseason, has been sidelined since Week 5 with said injury. He's missed the following three games of Houston's season and hasn't suited up for a single team practice since.

It's led to many wondering exactly what's going on with Montgomery, and how much longer he could be expected to be out moving forward.

The Texans wasted no time ruling out the veteran back this past week on Wednesday before facing the LA Chargers, but no ruling has been made for Week 10 against the Cleveland Browns.

Yet, while no ruling has been made on Montgomery's status for this coming weekend in Cleveland, the latest update from Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans isn't exactly the most optimistic for his status against the Browns.

What DeMeco Ryans Said About David Montgomery for Week 10

Ryans was asked about the status of those injured around Houston's roster heading into Week 10's game vs. the Browns–– and surrounding the latest on Montgomery, the Texans head coach said that he was getting better, yet still "going through the process."

"David Montgomery's still going through the process. He's getting better. We're encouraged by his progress so far. We'll see when he's able to get back out on the field."

Now, on the surface, that update for Montgomery's health long-term could be worse. After all, he's still progressing positively according to Ryans, and he hasn't been ruled out for Sunday, which was a different story this time last week.

But what Ryans didn't say is anything about Montgomery's participation in practice on Wednesday.

﻿According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, Montgomery was attending the Texans' Wednesday practice, but he wasn't dressed and didn't participate.

His status hasn't changed from the week-to-week designation he saw upon first going down with the injury, but logging a DNP the first day of practice after missing the last three games might not be the most optimistic sign.

Of course, there are two days of practice left for the Texans before they're set to hit the road for Cleveland. So there is ample time for Montgomery to improve his status in time to play on Sunday for Week 10.

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back David Montgomery (32) runs with the ball during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When reading the tea leaves, though, it does feel as if Montgomery could ultimately be forced out for one more week before he's able to officially make his return to the lineup–– which would then come in Week 11 against the Indianapolis Colts.

If Montgomery is forced out for the Texans this week, that means Houston's running back room will once again be held down by Woody Marks as the leader in the backfield, paired with veterans Dare Ogunbowale and Emari Demercado as his primary backups.

The Texans' run game has been able to stay afloat with Marks leading the way, yet having a healthy Montgomery as a piece of the puzzle to handle some of the work in the backfield could be a nice floor raiser for Houston's offense to lean on.

Keep an eye on Montgomery's status and whether or not he's able to practice with the team as we creep further into the week. But if he's unable to suit up for either of Thursday or Friday's sessions, don't hold your breath that he'll be back on the field for Week 10 against Deshaun Watson and the Browns.

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