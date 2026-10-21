Texans OL Emerging as Trade Candidate to Watch Before Deadline

The NFL trade deadline is a little less than three weeks away.

That means a few players around the league are due to find their way into some interesting trade rumors over the coming days––and that certainly doesn't exclude the Texans, who have already made a couple of acquisitions over the past couple of months in the case of Kayshon Boutte and Marvin Harrison Jr.

However, some of the latest buzz around the Texans seems to hint that there's one player on the roster on the verge of getting shipped out between now and the deadline: and that's none other than two-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Wyatt Teller.

Wyatt Teller Could Be Traded Out of Houston?

According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, Teller has been seen as "potentially available" in the weeks leading up to the NFL trade deadline as someone who's not working out in his new situation in Houston.

"Sometimes, circumstances change or things don't work out as expected, so teams will pivot if the terms are favorable," Graziano wrote. "A couple of other 2026 free agent signings who stand out as potentially available due to their situations not working out include Texans offensive lineman Wyatt Teller and Eagles cornerback Riq Woolen."

While the return for Teller might not be too grand of a package for the Texans, seeing Teller on his way out in the next few weeks certainly wouldn't be the most shocking outcome.

Teller, who was signed earlier this offseason, was brought into Houston with the intent of being able to compete for the Texans' starting left guard spot. He was inked to a two-year, $16 million deal, with most preseason expectations settling on Teller being the favorite to eventually claim that starting spot.

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans guard Wyatt Teller (75) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, as the season got closer and closer to kicking off, it became clear that Teller was not going to be within the interior starting offensive line unit. Instead, the Texans were bound to start rookie Keylan Rutledge at left guard, Evan Brown at center, and Ed Ingram at right guard.

Teller did get two starts for the Texans in Weeks 2 and 3 at right guard as Ingram was sidelined with a groin injury. Though once he returned, he would settle back into his regular reserve spot— a role which he hasn't exactly been in routinely throughout what's been a relatively successful pro career.

So instead of letting Teller essentially rot on the bench for the next several weeks of the regular season as an unsuccessful free agent signing, the Texans could instead look to trade him.

Houston would be able to get some type of return on their previous investment, Teller could get a fresh start elsewhere with the hope that he can find a starting spot, and both sides can walk away wiping their hands clean.

Bottom Line

So will the move actually wind up happening for Teller? It likely depends on whether or not the Texans can get the right package in return for him.

Given that Teller's in the back-nine of his career as is, and hasn't performed well enough to be a starter on Houston's up-and-down offensive line, there are no guarantees that the front office would be able to net much of an appealing package for him, even from an offensive line-needy team.

Yet, for a day three pick or similar value? That might just be enough for this front office to have interest in pulling the trigger. Time will tell if Houston winds up receiving that, but don't be surprised if we're entering the final days of Teller's brief time as a Texan.

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