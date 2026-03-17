Texans' Projected Starting Offensive Line After Wyatt Teller Deal

The Houston Texans made yet another move to solidify their offensive line headed into next season with their signing of former Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller on a two-year deal, thus adding their second veteran lineman with over 100 career starts in the first 10 days of free agency.

BREAKING: The #Texans offensive line overhaul continues with the signing of former #Browns G Wyatt Teller on a two-year deal.



Teller has over 100 regular season starts since joining the #NFL in 2018, adding even more experience upfront for Houston.https://t.co/pU1JcW2nGT — Houston Texans On SI (@TexansOnSI) March 17, 2026

The move to acquire Teller is a clear statement from Nick Caserio and the Texans front office that they're making a real effort to upgrade this offensive line before next season; not only adding multiple veterans from outside the building, but also retaining a couple of critical pieces of their own in Ed Ingram and Trent Brown.

But now with the signing to land Teller, along with their multiple roster moves at the start of this offseason, Houston's starting offensive line is already set up to look a little bit different than it did at the end of last season, and we're still over a month away from the draft.

Let's break down the Texans' current projected starters on the offensive line now that Teller is locked into a two-year deal worth over $20 million:

Texans' Projected 2026 Starting Offensive Line

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery (79) and guard Ed Ingram (69) and tackle Austin Deculus (76) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

* – Indicates new roster addition via free agency

Left Tackle: Aireontae Ersery

The Texans are likely to keep Aireontae Ersery slotted in at left tackle for a second straight year, who had flashes of promise in 2026, but also suffered from multiple penalty issues and inconsistencies in pass protection that could've led to his rookie season panning out to be even better.

Now with a full offseason in the Texans' facility, this could be the perfect time for Ersery to make a big jump in his development, helping this offensive line get even better from what their work in free agency has done already.

Left Guard: Wyatt Teller

Teller has primarily played right guard during his time with the Browns, and was an All-Pro while doing it. But reports from KPRC2's Aaron Wilson appear to indicate that the incoming veteran is ready and willing to play left guard, which appears to be the most likely spot he can fill in as a starter on Houston's line.

By switching to the other side of the line, Teller can strike first on opposing defensive tackles with the opposite hand compared to how he's been lining up in Cleveland, and that could extend his life as a top guard in the NFL; something that the Texans would gladly welcome.

Center: Jake Andrews/Evan Brown*

This one will likely come down to a camp competition. Jake Andrews is the Texans' starter from last season and is someone that the offensive line staff has notable appeal in. Evan Brown is the newcomer signing aboard from the Arizona Cardinals who's played the last two years at left guard, but also has the versatility to line up in the middle.

In the end, it'll come down to who helps the Texans build the best collective five-man unit. If there had to be one starter named today, Andrews is probably the early favorite to land that role. But a lot can change between now and the beginning of next season.

Right Guard: Ed Ingram

The Texans signed Ingram to a much-deserved three-year contract hours before the legal tampering window opened last week, that cemented him as their future right guard for years to come. Without him, the stability of this offensive line looks a lot different, but Houston was proactive and got a team-friendly deal done at the buzzer.

Fresh off a career-best season in Houston upon arriving from the Minnesota Vikings last offseason, there's a chance that Ingram could still be the best talent of anyone starting upfront, despite the multiple changes around the line altogether.

Right Tackle: Braden Smith*

Signed to a deal worth over $20 million, the Texans have clearly invested in Braden Smith to be their new right tackle, and should be a massive upgrade to pair on the opposite side of Ersery so long as he can stay healthy.

If health does become an issue for Smith at any point, the Texans do have veteran Trent Brown and former second-round pick Blake Fisher sitting right behind him on the depth chart, ready to fill in.