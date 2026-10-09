Texans QB C.J. Stroud Credits Surprising Factor for His Recent Success

The Houston Texans' 0-4 record hasn't made for much of a positive start to the season for many players on this roster.

However, it's fair to say that even in the Texans' winless first four games, quarterback C.J. Stroud has done his part in commanding this offense to some pretty decent results considering the circumstances he's been put in.

He's taken care of the ball pretty well by throwing a 5:0 TD-INT ratio in four games, has thrown for more yards per game than his Offensive Rookie of the Year season in 2023 (285.3 yards/game), and even has a higher passer rating than he's seen through the past two seasons (95.9).

So what's been the secret to Stroud turning things around for a solid start on his behalf? Some fans might be surprised at where the quarterback himself handed the credit.

What C.J. Stroud Said About His Start to the Season

For Stroud, two aspects of the Texans' offense that have been largely criticized either early this season or even dating back to last year have stuck out to him as a positive: that's his pass protection and his receivers creating separation.

"I think just the way we've been protecting. I thought the pass protection has been really good on early downs," Stroud said on what's led to . "I think the way we're running routes, and we've been seeing a lot of man coverage, so just trying to pick that apart for guys. Creating separation is big in that too."

"But yeah, I would say those are really important things: creating separation, protecting, doing the little things the right way, the fundamental things. So, we've been able to do that, and we've got to keep that going."

Oct 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass during the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Especially with wide receiver Nico Collins back in Stroud's arsenal this past weekend, the Texans' passing offense really began to turn a positive corner.

Houston had 30 points for the first time in a game this season (something they did just three times last regular season), Stroud had another 300-plus-yard outing with two touchdowns, and the offense finally gained some sense of potency that wasn't as available without Collins in Weeks 2 and 3.

However, even with Stroud carrying his weight through the start of this season, it hasn't led to the team success everyone in the building would've hoped for.

﻿The run game has remained a non-factor. The Texans' defense has been far from the state they proved to be in 2025. And now, this team finds itself in a deeper hole record-wise than where they were this time last year.

That's all a pretty tough break for Stroud, who's been able to put the pieces together for a solid individual campaign on his part, yet hasn't seen his work develop into any real success as a collective.

C.J. Stroud Sees Two Factors He Can Improve On

Despite the unfavorable circumstances for Stroud, he's still finding himself looking in the mirror to determine what he can do better moving forward, in hopes he and the Texans can flip the script, which comes down to working better on third down and in the red zone.

"It's all about winning," Stroud continued. "So, looking at myself in the mirror like, what else can I do to be better to make us better on third down, to keep us on the field? To control the game maybe a little more."

"But I think our offensive line's protecting well in the pass game. Thought [Nick Caley] called a good game last game, just letting us be aggressive. But I feel in rhythm. I feel like I'm putting the ball where I need to put it, but also I just want to be better on third down and in the red zone."

"Those critical situations that you look back like, damn, we would've got this first down or if I would've did this, we could've stayed on the field. So, always things you can correct."

If Stroud keeps up at his current pace, and the defense can dial in to look closer to the form that led them to 12 wins in 2025, seeing Houston turn around in the weeks ahead isn't impossible to imagine.

We've seen just as recently as last year that this team is more than capable of rattling off many wins in a row once they start building up some momentum.

But things have to turn around fast. A loss in Week 5 against their AFC South rival Tennessee Titans for an 0-5 record could be the nail in the coffin for any dreams of a late-season comeback. So expect Stroud to keep focused as ever, and hope to inspire his defense to follow suit.

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