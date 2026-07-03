Texans RB Woody Marks: Houston's RB2 Is Still Worthy of No. 19 Ranking

We're continuing our ranking for the top 25 Houston Texans for the 2026 season, counting down which players around the roster will have the most impact for the year ahead.

For most of our entries from outside of the top 20 leading up to now, they've been names on the offensive and defensive lines. Keylan Rutledge, Kayden McDonald, Aireontae Ersery, Tommy Togiai, you name it.

But now as we stretch a little deeper into the top 20, we've got our first skill player on the roster to shout out: that's second-year Texans running back Woody Marks, who fills in at the No. 19 spot:

Why Woody Marks Is So Important

Last season, Marks came onto the scene as a fourth-round pickup that was quickly put into a significant role for this offense while Joe Mixon was sidelined with what's still considered to be a mysterious foot injury we don't know the exact details of.

But in the midst of the uncertainty that faced the Texans' running back room, it was in those expanded opportunities that Marks presented why the Texans were right in taking a flier on him as a day three pick.

Sure, the Texans' rushing attack ranked towards the bottom in most important metrics last season. That'll be an area for Houston to improve upon in 2026. Considering the circumstances that Marks was put into, though, he was a pleasant surprise in the multiple areas that he impacted the game for the reps that he had.

Marks finished the year having played 16 games to log 196 total carries for 703 yards, while also contributing in the passing game as both a receiver and a stout blocker in pass protection, collecting 24 receptions for 208 yards and five total touchdowns.

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Woody Marks participates in a drill during the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two things can be true at once in this situation: the Texans’ rushing offense was lackluster, but Marks' rookie season was a productive one.

That lack of potency in the run game is what led to the Texans going out to acquire David Montgomery from the Detroit Lions via trade this offseason––picking him up in exchange for a couple of day three picks, and will certainly place Marks into the RB2 role on the depth chart when both are healthy.

Still, with the impact that Marks showcased last year as a runner, receiver, and blocker, he's still going to be a prominent piece of the offense in year two and moving forward, and will be critical in boosting this Texans run game to new heights in 2026.

Marks' Strengths and Weaknesses

Strengths

- Explosive, big play weapon as a runner and receiver

- Underrated in pass protection

- Possesses nice hands and footwork ability

Weaknesses

- Lacks prototypical size for a heavy-usage back

- Faced availability inconsistencies in many games last season

What Happens if Marks Gets Hurt?

Had this question been asked last season, the situation for the Texans might be a little bit more dire than it is now. Houston's running back room, without Marks, and at the time, without Joe Mixon, was left down to Nick Chubb and Jawhar Jordan as the main pieces to lean on in the room. That's not the most appealing combo.

But the Texans made sure to invest a bit more into their backfield this season now that they've officially turned the page on Mixon by releasing him earlier this offseason.

Montgomery will be able to shoulder a much bigger load of the carries that Marks might've not been best-prepared for in his rookie year, and the veteran's presence becomes even more impactful if Marks gets shaken up with any injuries throughout the year.

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back David Montgomery arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So while not having the one-two punch of Montgomery and Marks would hurt in any situation that either finds themselves banged up, it’s far from as shaky of a dilemma that the Texans would be dealing with on last year's roster.

Why We Ranked Marks Here

In terms of his raw stats for this coming season, the expectation remains that Marks might not have the same total of carries or touches as he did in his rookie year.

He's facing more competition ahead of him and will most likely be slotted in as a change-of-pace back to work on third-down situations, rather than a goal-line or early-down guy.

However, having a fresh set of legs behind Montgomery like Marks still offers a ton of versatility to this Texans' rushing attack that the coaching staff feels primed to lean on more in 2026.

The combination of Marks' explosive playmaking ability and effectiveness in the passing game opens up a vast share of opportunity for him to impact the offense on a weekly basis without being the top running back on the depth chart.

His upside as a pass-blocker tends to help out in a big way as well, and allows the Texans to place more confidence in his ability to stay on the field on pass plays.

So will his sophomore campaign be as flashy as his rookie year was? There's a chance it won't be. But will Montgomery's presence on the roster be able to expand Marks into being a more effective and impactful player in his role? Absolutely. And that’s why a No. 19 ranking feels right for Marks.

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