Texans Re-Sign Two Recently-Cut Veterans to 53-Man Roster

The Houston Texans are bringing back not one, but two players they recently cut from their 53-man roster.

According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, the Texans have agreed to sign tight end Brevin Jordan, as well as defensive end Dominique Robinson, to their 53-man roster.

#Texans to re-sign veteran former #Bears defensive end Dominique Robinson after roster maneuver Sunday, per league source. Identical terms to original one-year, $4 million maximum value contract signed during free agency. Recovered from calf injury that sidelined him in… pic.twitter.com/QsSEy54gHC — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 31, 2026

As both now re-sign to identical terms to their previous contracts, it's a reunion for two of the Texans' more surprising cuts from Sunday's events.

Both Jordan and Robinson had been right in the hunt to claim a depth spot at their respective positions throughout the course of training camp, yet each had suffered injuries in the weeks ahead of their release that restricted their availability.

They would each be released; others would be elevated in their spots, but now, they're back in the mix–– at least for now. And as for who's now cut from the 53-man equation because of their re-acquisition remains to be seen.

What Jordan and Robinson's Return Means for Texans' Roster

The Texans bringing back both of Jordan and Robinson means that the team now brings back two solid veterans at positions that could use an extra layer of depth.

Jordan has returned to the field since suffering from back-to-back season-ending knee injuries in 2024 and 2025.

Throughout the Texans' offseason program, Jordan had been the center of several rave reviews for how strong he looked following his recovery. Yet through training camp, Jordan was unable to play in a single preseason game due to lingering injuries.

But the Texans clearly still have interest in Jordan, who joins next to the tight end room he's been competing in throughout the offseason: Dalton Schultz, Cade Stover, Foster Moreau, and second-round rookie Marlin Klein.

That makes Jordan the fifth tight end on the roster, with a depth chart placement to be determined.

As for Robinson, he was one of the Texans' first free agency signings from this offseason on a one-year, $4 million deal, with the expectation of offering some depth within Houston's defensive end room as a potential DE3 or DE4 candidate.

Once Jadeveon Clowney was signed, and fourth-year defensive end Dylan Horton suffered a season-ending Achilles injury, Robinson became the ideal candidate to circle as the Texans' DE4 heading into Week 1.

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Dominique Robinson (97) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Instead, the Texans went in a different direction from what was initially expected on their defensive line. They promoted Sabastian Harsh to a 53-man spot, Robinson was cut this weekend, and led to a murky status around his future.

Now though, he's back in the mix, presumably with Harsh still in the fold, and rounds the Texans out to five defensive ends on the roster, and likely makes Robinson still in the mix to land that fourth edge rusher role behind Clowney, Will Anderson, and Jadeveon Clowney.

Expect these two moves to just be a couple of what could be several roster adjustments before the Texans and their 53-man roster are officially prepared for their season kickoff against the Buffalo Bills on September 13th in Reliant Stadium.

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