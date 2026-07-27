Why Brevin Jordan Can Be the Texans' Secret Weapon in 2026

The Houston Texans' tight end room holds an interesting collection of players heading into the 2026 season.

At the top of the depth chart, you've got Dalton Schultz, who led the entire Texans offense in receptions last season, and was second on the team in total receiving yards behind Nico Collins. He'll be reclaiming that featured role once again in 2026.

Then behind Schultz, you have several names who could jump into a pretty impactful role themselves. Cade Stover could return to the TE2 role he had in 2025, and new additions like veteran Foster Moreau and rookie Marlin Klein could jump into a big part of the offense as well.

However, one name that can't be forgotten in the Texans' tight end room is someone who's been dealing with injury throughout the past two seasons, yet now looks to make his return back to 100% in 2026.

That's 26-year-old Brevin Jordan, who, if able to stay on the field leading up to the start of the regular season, might actually be a secret weapon who can break out in Houston's offense.

Why Brevin Jordan Has a Case to Be Texans' Secret Weapon

It's been a long time since we've seen Jordan on the field for a regular season game. In just two games of the 2024 year, he went down with the first of two season-ending leg injuries that derailed his development in his age-24 campaign, and even further once going down in 2025's training camp.

But now, Jordan is back to full health. He had extremely positive reviews surrounding how he looked in the Texans' offseason program as a bit more like the 6-foot-3, 245-pound weapon he was initially brought into the fold to be.

So he'll have a chance to keep building upon that momentum as he gets his feet wet in training camp. If he can, Jordan can quickly move his way up the ranks in a relatively wide-open Texans depth chart at the position.

Aug 17, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Brevin Jordan (9) before the game against the New York Giants at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Of course, he won't be shaking down Schultz for his role as the vertical threat that he is in the Texans' offense. But what Jordan can do is become a certified TE2 behind him.

The Texans are clearly going to be leaning further into heavy personnel looks throughout next season that will focus on having two tight ends on the field. That's a large part of why Houston invested a second-round pick in Klein and added a high-level veteran blocker like Moreau to support those efforts in expanding their 12, even 13 personnel looks from where they stood in 2025.

But even with the investment the Texans made in each, Jordan could be a dark horse in the race to get more snaps than either of them.

That's because of the impact that he provides as both a high-level blocker and a receiving threat that can make him a dynamic piece of the offense in multiple situations.

Brevin Jordan Can Impact the Offense in Multiple Ways

Looking back at Jordan's progression through three years in the league, he continuously made the most out of his targets and receiving yards year over year.

In 2023––which, granted, is a long time ago––he played 14 games to log 17 receptions for a career-high 219 yards, coming out to a little less than 13 yards per reception and added two touchdowns on top of it.

That's a way better clip than what Stover put together last season, albeit in just nine games. It's pretty on par with Moreau's production in 2024 when he was fully healthy, and likely more than what a raw talent like Klein can offer, unless he can impress the staff in a big way at training camp.

You add Jordan's receiving skills next to his plus-level blocking, and that's exactly what the Texans could use behind Schultz; someone who can help support the run and be a vertical down the field to move the chains in play action and other passing situations.

Brevin Jordan run blocking in his brief 2024 season:



The best TE on the #Texans roster IMO & a guy I expect Nick Caley to absolutely LOVE pic.twitter.com/rgOz7tFDlI — Jacob (@JacobBarzilla) March 18, 2025

Again, Jordan's role in the offense will all rely on his health first and foremost. But based on the reviews that have stemmed from his time practicing this offseason, he's looking strong, explosive, and back to 100%, which should allow this tight end room to look even better from how it's improved throughout this offseason.

That's great news for offensive coordinator Nick Caley––who has an expansive history of working with tight ends––their quarterback C.J. Stroud, and everyone involved on that side of the ball.

So, simply put, he's a guy that can't be forgotten about as we stretch into training camp throughout the coming weeks, and might just be a secret weapon the Texans can roll out once they get into the motions of the regular season.

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