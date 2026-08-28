Texans Suddenly Have New Depth Concerns at One Key Position

When looking up and down the Houston Texans roster, it's a group that's one of the more complete collections of talent throughout the entire league, both in terms of starters and depth pieces.

But in the past few days, the Texans have begun to see one position on their roster and its depth face some growing concerns surfacing just under three weeks away from the start of the regular season: that's their defensive end room.

And above all, those new concerns in the Texans' defensive end room are because of one key reason: health.

What's Gone Wrong in the Texans' Defensive End Room

Within the past week, the Texans have seen a whopping four defensive ends on their depth chart suffer an injury that'll take them out for some stretch of time––or in Dylan Horton's case, who just suffered a torn Achilles, could lead to them missing the season.

Jadeveon Clowney is dealing with a lower leg injury, Dominique Robinson is dealing with a calf injury, and Ali Gaye reportedly suffered a major knee injury during the Texans' latest joint practice with the Panthers, bound to sideline him for a significant stretch of time.

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Ali Gaye (95) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So the top of the Texans' defensive end room, headlined by Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter, faced no concerns to be had. And that's good news for Week 1. But those beyond those two do face some real uncertainties right ahead of their third preseason game against Carolina, and possibly deeper into next month.

The Texans' defensive end room, outside of their top two names, are now going to be held down by the likes of Solomon Byrd, Sabastian Harsh, and newly-signed Derek Parish.

And in the meantime for preseason, it's a setup that could be serviceable for the meantime as starters are going to rest. But if those depth concerns persist into the season, it could present some bigger troubles for Houston and their defensive front.

What to Keep an Eye on for Texans DEs Moving Forward

As for what to expect heading into the Texans' third preseason game, the aforementioned three depth options are probably going to see the most reps of anyone at the position: Byrd, Harsh, and Parish. They're healthy and will be eager to go out and play for their final chances to cement a 53-man roster spot for themselves.

But what really matters for the Texans, with a little over two weeks to go until the regular season, is which defensive ends they bring onto their 53-man roster, and who's not healthy enough to be activated.

The key names are Clowney and Robinson. Both are expected to be the DE3 and DE4 of the Texans' defensive end room, respectively, and ensuring that both are ready to go for Week 1 from their minor injuries will be critical.

If either of which sees their recovery take longer than expected, it certainly wouldn't be too surprising to see the Texans elevate one or multiple of those depth options playing in Friday's preseason game to Week 1's roster. But as to how long it'll be before they're back on the field remains to be seen.

Until then, keep watch of the Texans' defensive end depth, because it could be an overlooked, yet important need for this Houston pass-rush to truly be at its best for the 2026 season.

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