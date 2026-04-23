The long wait for the 2026 NFL Draft is officially over.

And with that, it means the time has come to submit some final mocks and predictions for how the three days of action could unfold in Pittsburgh.

For the Houston Texans, they'll have eight picks at their disposal across seven rounds, including four within the top 70 to give them a lot of flexibility for how they want to approach things.

That also sets up for a pretty challenging landscape to predict, especially when factoring in their annual unpredictability around this time of year, and some likely trades to be made from an avid dealer like Nick Caserio.

But with their picks currently scheduled to be made as of the morning of the first round, let's take one final stab at how Houston's draft could unfold through all seven rounds:

R1, P28: Zion Young | EDGE, Missouri

Nov 15, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) runs the ball as Missouri Tigers defensive end Zion Young (9) attempts the sack during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Texans need to prioritize finding a third edge rusher to add to their defensive front.

Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter can't do the job by themselves. Having a third stout rusher to add into a combination of two elite edge rushers helps round out any NFL pass rush in a big way.

Zion Young brings that coveted spark. He's a 6-foot-5, 262-pound team captain with a high floor as a pro-level edge rusher and a good combination of quickness and range.

Young found his way to First-Team All-SEC in his second year starting for Missouri, leading their team in 16.5 TFLs across 2025.

Instead of the Texans betting on that edge talent to fall down the board, they can prioritize securing one early if the board falls in their favor. Young being here at 28 certainly tends to do that.

R2, P38: Christen Miller | DT, Georgia

Sep 9, 2023; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) reacts after making a tackle against the Ball State Cardinals during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Texans have done extensive work on this year's defensive tackle class, and would be elated to see Christen Miller fall into their laps at the top of round two.

Another SEC-experienced defender, Miller can help anchor the run in the middle of the Texans' defensive line as a young, athletic option for the future.

As a partner for Sheldon Rankins to round out a dominant front, Miller (and Young) brings a huge wave of depth and youth into their front seven.

They also allow for Houston tighten up this run defense on the interior for an all-around engulfing line that's hard to top for any opposing team in the NFL.

R2, P59: Keylan Rutledge | OG, Georgia Tech

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Tech offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge (OL44) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Texans' interior offensive line, despite the free agency addition of Wyatt Teller, could benefit immensely if able to acquire a versatile young piece to compete as a starting guard and center next season and provide stability for the future.

.Enter Keylan Rutledge, an exact fit for that mold, and expected to land right within the weeds of day two.

The Texans have been linked as a strong fit for Rutledge previously in the draft cycle, and he has the violence and nastiness DeMeco Ryans has been vocal about searching for in the trenches.

Combining that mental edge with his positional versatility upfront makes him a picture-perfect fit with Houston.

R3, P69: Max Klare | TE, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Max Klare (86) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Houston could really use another threat at tight end who's both a willing blocker and a vertical threat to pair next to Dalton Schultz and diversify their offense. The signing of Foster Moreau helps at depth to the position, but a day-two pick in the draft is a much bigger (and valuable) investment that makes sense.

If Ohio State's Max Klare were up for grabs at the top of round three, he'd be well within play to bring just that edge to Houston, and should be a pick the Texans run to the podium.

His stats with the Buckeyes aren't too impressive when factoring in how many mouths that offense had to feed (43 receptions, 448 yards, 2 TDs in 225), though he still appears to have the physical and technical traits in place to make him worth of being a top three tight end in the class.

R4, P112: Kaleb Elarms-Orr | LB, TCU

Sep 20, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr (3) rushes the line during the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the SMU Mustangs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Multiple teams have had reported interest in the TCU linebacker, who doesn't exactly shine has the lengthiest athlete in the class, but Elarms-Orr has good movement and football IQ to make up for it both defensively and on special teams.

The Texans could use the extra security behind their current linebacker core, considering both Azeez Al-Shaair and Henry To'oTo'o are slated to be free agents in 2027, and Elarms-Orr provides that.

R5, P141: Jeff Caldwell | WR, Cincinnati

Sep 13, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Jeff Caldwell (9) makes a catch against Northwestern State Demons linebacker Kolbe Cage (16) and cornerback Troy Santa Marina Jr. (30) in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Caldwell is a raw receiving prospect who will need a year or two of development. Though he has the alluring physical traits of 6-foot-5 and a 4.31-second 40-yard dash that can make any front office intrigued in taking a flier on his upside.

The Texans have been recently rumored to have a desire to target a receiver early on in the draft. And while the board didn't exactly fall that way in this draft, Caldwell offers a ton of potential to hone into an explosive pass-catcher with the right development and patience in place.

R5, P167: Le'Veon Moss | RB, Texas A&M

Oct 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (8) looks on prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

A physical back with a solid pro frame at 5-foot-11, 203 pounds who split carries in the backfield during his time at Texas A&M.

He's not the biggest threat as a receiver, and had an injury-riddled 2025, but has the upside in terms of power and speed combination to develop into an impact player offensively in the NFL.

The Texans could use one more running back in the room for their depth chart, which currently sits at a total of four names after their acquisition of David Montgomery from the Detroit Lions.

R7, P243: Jack Stonehouse | P, Syracuse

Jan 27, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; East punter Jack Stonehouse (41) gets off a punt over West defensive lineman Dontay Corleone (2) during the first half at the Ford Center at the Star. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Texans have been linked with interest in adding talent to their punter spot to compete with Kai Kroeger who comes aboard via trade from the New Orleans Saints, and Jack Stonehouse does that.

Stonehouse was a First-Team All-ACC selection after a career season where he broke his own record of net punting average (47.1 yards). Houston reportedly met with Stonehouse for over an hour virtually in the pre-draft process.

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