Texans Sign Former Jaguars DE Derek Parish: What to Know

The Houston Texans have gone out to sign a brand-new face from free agency to add onto their defensive line.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Texans have agreed to sign former Jacksonville Jaguars seventh-round pick, defensive end Derek Parish.

Former Jaguars 2023 sixth-round pick and UFL edge rusher Derick Parish reached agreement today with the Houston Texans. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 25, 2026

Parish, who was a five-year player for the University of Houston from 2017 to 2022, has most recently been a part of the UFL during the most recent 2026 season with the DC Defenders. He also spent a couple of years in the CFL with the Toronto Argonauts.

Now, Parish makes the Texans his next stop. He'll be signed onto the 90-man roster and could have a chance to be seen in uniform by the time Houston plays their third and final preseason game against the Carolina Panthers on Friday.

What the Texans Are Getting in Derek Parish

Parish, who was the 240th pick in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft, is a 6-foot-1, 27-year-old defensive end who's made his way back home to Houston. Parish not only attended the University of Houston for five years, but also comes from Pearland High School in Pearland, TX.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game since being drafted to Jacksonville three years ago. However, he did play pretty significantly last season in the UFL.

Parish played in 10 games with the Defenders, where he logged 23 total tackles, three total sacks, and a forced fumble. He also appeared in two postseason games where he posted three tackles.

Where He Fits Into Texans' Depth Chart

The Texans had a clear need to fill within their defensive line when it comes to their defensive end depth. Because in recent days, the position has seen a ton of noteworthy pieces go downpr with various injuries.

Jadeveon Clowney is dealing with a lower leg injury, Dominique Robinson is recovering from a calf injury that was suffered after the Texans' last preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders, and fourth-year edge rusher Dylan Horton has reportedly suffered a torn Achilles that will sideline him for the entire 2026 season.

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Dylan Horton arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans needed depth off the edge, even if just to close out their preseason before roster cuts take place this weekend. And Parish is the guy they bring onboard, who has a bit more of a unique path to the league than some other free agents when factoring in his history in both the CFL and UFL.

But Parish could have an interesting opportunity on his hands. For a team which now has a depth chart that's wide open at defensive end past their top three names, it opens the door for a surprise standout in the room to climb up the ranks into a bigger role than expected.

Parish doesn't have much time before the Texans are tasked with slimming their roster to 53 players on Sunday, though with a strong showing in practice and preseason, maybe a practice squad nod could be in reach.

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