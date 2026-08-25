Texans Injury Tracker: Latest Updates Before Preseason Finale

The Houston Texans are a little less than three weeks away from the start of their 2026 regular season, as kickoff for Week 1 is slated for September 13th against the Buffalo Bills.

And in the preparation for the season, through the past few weeks of training camp and a couple of preseason games, the Texans have sustained a few noteworthy injuries.

Some have limited players from practicing, have sidelined them for an extended period of time that puts their availability to start the season in jeopardy, and in a few cases, have ended their 2026 campaigns entirely.

Here's the latest surrounding what we know about the Texans and their injury statuses heading into their joint practice and final preseason game with the Carolina Panthers later this week:

Missed Latest Practice (on 8/24)

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Brevin Jordan (9) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The following players reportedly missed the Texans' latest training camp practice on Monday, according to KRPC2's Aaron Wilson. The latest information about their injury status will be attached:

WR Tank Dell (knee) - Was held out of Monday's practice. Has been gradually returning to team drills with full pads, but has yet to participate in a preseason game. Head coach DeMeco Ryans previously said he expects Dell to play in a preseason game.

TE Brevin Jordan (knee) - Has been dealing with a lingering knee injury since before the Texans' game against the Chargers. Has yet to play in a preseason game, and timetable for return is unknown.

DE Jadeveon Clowney (calf) - Is dealing with a new lower leg injury as of the Texans' latest camp practice. Head coach DeMeco Ryans says the team "expects him back soon."

DE Dominique Robinson (calf) - Suffered a lower leg injury during the Texans' game vs. the Raiders. Timetable for return expects to be day-to-day.

LB Jake Hansen (calf) - Has remained sidelined since the first week of Texans' training camp after leaving practice via cart with a lower leg injury, therefore having yet to play a preseason game or practiced since July.

RB Jawhar Jordan (hip flexor) - Has been dealing with a hip injury prior to the Texans' first preseason game vs. the Chargers. Has not played in either preseason outing.

CB Collin Wright (soft tissue) - Recovering from a soft tissue injury that was suffered in his first preseason game against the Chargers. Did not play vs. the Raiders.

S Kamari Ramsey (ankle) - Dealing with an ankle injury after the Texans' game vs. the Raiders. Expects to be minor.

RB Noah Whittington (ankle) - Suffered an ankle injury during the Texans' game vs. the Raiders. Timetable for return expects to be day-to-day.

LB Wade Woodaz (thumb) - Suffered broken thumb during the Texans' game vs. the Raiders. Underwent surgery to repare it, and could still be on track to return in time for Week 1.

PUP List/Expected to Miss Season

Jul 31, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins (81) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans have five players who are expected to either start the season on the physically unable to perform list or miss the 2026 year entirely:

LB E.J. Speed (quad) - Suffered quad injury during the 2026 offseason. Has been on the PUP list since the start of training camp, and is expected to miss a majority of, if not all of the 2026 season.

S M.J. Stewart (quad) - Recovering from the quad injury he sustained in 2025 that ended his season entirely. He's been on the PUP list since the start of training camp, with no word on when he might be able to return.

QB Graham Mertz (knee) - Suffered a torn ACL in the Texans' first preseason game of the year vs. the LA Chargers. He is expected to miss the entire 2026 season, and Houston has signed Brett Rypien as their newest QB3 in his place.

WR Jayden Higgins (knee) - Suffered a torn ACL during the Texans' first joint practice of training camp against the Las Vegas Raiders. He is expected to miss the entire 2026 season.

DE Dylan Horton (Achilles) - Reportedly suffered a torn Achilles during Tuesday's team training camp practice, and is expected to miss the entire 2026 season because of it.

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