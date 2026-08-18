Texans' Chances of Adding Another WR Dwindling Quickly

The Houston Texans have made a couple of noteworthy additions to their roster throughout the course of training camp.

One of those additions was to bring in former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney for their defensive line. Another was to sign Mario Edwards on a one-year deal to sharpen the interior of their defensive line.

But one area of the roster that the Texans haven't touched–– at least in a significant way–– has been their wide receiver room. Instead of going out to bring in another veteran to the room, they've relied on their younger talent, and guys already in house.

And now a little under a month away from the start of the regular season, it seems like the chances for the Texans to add an impactful receiver before the year kicks off are fading fast.

Texans' Big WR Signing Feeling More Unrealistic By the Day

In recent days, the Texans' free agency choices at wide receiver have really dwindled, as the top names leftover on the market have found their respective homes.

Deebo Samuel reunited with the San Francisco 49ers, Stefon Diggs signed to the Washington Commanders, and Keenan Allen just signed as deal with Houston's division rival Indianapolis Colts.

BREAKING: The #Colts are signing 6x Pro Bowl WR Keenan Allen to a 1-year deal worth up to $8.32M, multiple sources tell me.



A big-time weapon for Daniel Jones, as Allen reunites with HC Shane Steichen from their days together with the Chargers in a deal done by @ZekeSandhu of… pic.twitter.com/wiBZe3wjSf — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 18, 2026

That's three wideouts who were once available and could've been signed as a startable piece for the Texans' offense, but have since been passed on by Houston.

Now, the top options that are up for grabs past those three are either a major question mark, or just aren't up to the caliber of those three that just signed.

Tyreek Hill remains on the free agent market, but recent reports detailed that he still doesn't have any power in his injured leg that suffered a torn ACL in the 2025 season. Any team finding terms to a deal with him right now, Houston or not, feels pretty unrealistic––even when factoring in the talent and impact he can bring when at 100%.

Past Hill, you have guys like Curtis Samuel, Brandin Cooks, Tyler Lockett, and DeAndre Hopkins as the top players who could be of interest to a wide receiver-needy team. And for Houston, they might just not move the needle as players they'd want to play over the current depth options on their team.

Houston Might Stand Pat at WR Before Week 1

If the Texans were ever going to add a wide receiver with a real chance to compete for a roster spot before the year, a big-name addition felt like the way to go. And a veteran that would add to their depth would just crowd the room for touches that might already be struggling to divide.

Nico Collins has the talent to remain Houston's WR1 and top target in the offense. Jayden Higgins might have all of the qualities to be a WR2 and complement to the Texans' top target. Jaylin Noel could be eyeing a similar year-two jump, Xavier Hutchinson is becoming a steady set of hands after a career season, and a healthy Tank Dell can't be forgotten either.

So even without a big wideout signing coming to fruition for Houston, they don't have to panic––and they probably aren't. The depth that the team has in place right now could be just enough for this offense to remain above average as is.

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (19) celebrates wide receiver Jayden Higgins (81) touchdown reception against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Could one of Deebo Samuel, Stefon Diggs, or Keenan Allen have made this Texans wide receiver core better? No doubt. Do they have the money to sign them? With over $20 million in available cap space, no doubt.

Either way, the collection of talent that the Texans have in place at the top of their wide receiver room is enough that the front office feels confident in it. And now, that $20 million in available cap space has the chance to be spent elsewhere.

So maybe the Texans will be proven right in not investing further into receivers. And if it becomes clear early in the season that another pass-catcher is needed, Houston has the flexibility to make a move happen.

Right now, though, adding another significant target in the room feels unlikely.

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