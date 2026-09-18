Texans Starter Joins Nico Collins in Danger of Missing Bengals Game

The Houston Texans could be at risk of being without two starters on the offensive side of the ball in their Week 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

One of those potential absences surrounds wide receiver Nico Collins, who injured his hamstring during Wednesday's practice, and hasn't suited up for the following two sessions.

However, the second of their potential absences is none other than right guard Ed Ingram, who has also missed a second consecutive practice as of Friday as he deals with a groin injury, according to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson.

#Texans Pro Bowl receiver Nico Collins not practicing Friday morning, and not expected to play Sunday after sustaining Grade 1 hamstring injury Wednesday during practice, per league source@KPRC2

Also not practicing during open portion: Jadeveon Clowney (knee), Ed Ingram (groin) https://t.co/kOw4ThnyAA pic.twitter.com/tHGIhYp7jf — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 18, 2026

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was also deemed a non-participant in Friday's practice, marking his third-straight absence.

Ingram was a full participant in the Texans' first practice of the week, but then shifted to just limited participation on Thursday, to then being a DNP on Friday.

That pattern would indicate the issue for Ingram had sparked up during practice on Thursday, and might leave him at risk of missing Houston's second regular season game, depending on how his status shifts before kickoff on Sunday.

What Ed Ingram's Injury Could Mean for the Texans

Being without Ingram isn't anything less than a tough loss for the Texans, if he is indeed to miss any time starting upfront.

Ingram has cemented himself as a stable option on the interior for Houston ever since he emerged as a weekly starter in 2025, to then being extended on a new three-year deal at over $35 million this offseason, keeping him on the roster through 2028.

Aug 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans guard Ed Ingram (69) in action during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ingram started off his 2026 season with the Texans on a bit of a shaky note, having played in all of Houston's 79 offensive snaps against the Buffalo Bills to allow seven pressures, two quarterback hits, and a sack throughout the day.

However, on most days, Ingram can wind up as one of the best offensive linemen on the field. In 2025, he finished with a top-10 run blocking grade for the season via Pro Football Focus, and has continued that trend into 2026 by starting the new season ranked 6th in run blocking among 64 eligible guards.

There's no doubt that this Texans offensive line is better when Ingram is out there and playing. But based on this week's display in practice, there's a good chance that he misses Week 2, and thus gets his next opportunity to play against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3.

Who's Expected to Step Up Without Ed Ingram

The Texans and their overall protection plan do take a hit without one of their highest-paid starters upfront. However, Houston might be able to enter this game against Cincinnati relatively prepared because of the presence that Wyatt Teller can provide as a backup.

Teller was signed to the Texans earlier this offseason on a two-year deal with many anticipating he would be the next starting left guard of this offensive line.

But training camp and preseason came and went, and it turned out he'd be stuck in the second unit waiting for his number to be called, rather than being deemed a Week 1 starter.

However, it seems to have taken as early as Week 2 for Teller to get an opportunity to shine, if Ingram's status for gametime continues to look as bleak as it does now.

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans guard Wyatt Teller (75) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the event that Ingram misses, Teller can slot into his usual position of right guard that he had over 100 starts at back with the Cleveland Browns, and be a serviceable option to keep this Texans’ protection––and perhaps more importantly, their run blocking––in check while they're down one starter.

Of course, no team ever wants to be down two starters on the offense as early as the second week of the regular season. Especially when those two starters are a couple of the more productive contributors on that side of the ball, their absence doesn't become any easier.

But with the presence of Teller and the depth Houston has around the room at receiver, this Texans roster might just be able to keep it together against the Bengals to level back out to .500, and redeem themselves from Week 1's disappointment by the end of the weekend.

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