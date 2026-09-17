What Texans' WRs Might Look Like vs. Bengals Without Nico Collins

The Houston Texans could be without a big piece of their offense heading into their second week of action against the Cincinnati Bengals.

That's because of a recent injury that wide receiver Nico Collins suffered leading into this weekend.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Collins is dealing with a hamstring injury that the team doesn't "believe is serious," though he could be at risk of missing Week 2's game against the Bengals.

Texans WR Nico Collins injured his hamstring at Wednesday’s practice, met with doctors after and they “don’t believe it’s serious,” per source. Yet Collins’ status for Sunday’s game vs. the Bengals is in jeopardy. pic.twitter.com/Quo1m4C56H — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 17, 2026

Collins reportedly suffered the injury during the Texans' Wednesday practice leading up to this weekend's game against Cincinnati, so it's not an issue that's been lingering since Week 1's outing against the Buffalo Bills.

And overall, the issue might not be anything that leaves Collins out of the mix for a super long period of time.

Depending on the severity of the hamstring injury, which could be deemed a Grade 1 strain upon further testing, that might only leave Collins sidelined for one or a couple of weeks. But if upgraded to a Grade 2 strain, that might be something that places him on Injured Reserve.

That same Grade 2 hamstring strain is what placed Collins on Injured Reserve back in the 2024 season, and it seems like this could be a similar, or perhaps a little less severe, issue to what he dealt with back then.

What to Expect From Texans' WRs vs. Bengals

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (19) runs with the ball after a reception during the game against the Buffalo Bills at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So the timeline remans up in the air for Collins' return. We'll learn more about what to expect once the Texans take the field for practice over Thursday and Friday, and whether ot not Collins ends up participating.

But if he doesn't play on Sunday against Cincinnati, what can we expect from this Texans' WR room?

Really, things start to get a little slim without Collins, Jayden Higgins, and Tank Dell; who could be the assumed No. 1, 2, and 3 options at the position altogether when everyone is at 100%.

Houston certainly doesn't have the same physically imposing threats on their depth chart without Collins and Higgins, but they'll at least have some intriguing options they'll be turning to instead.

In all, the team has four signed onto the 53-man roster without Collins, and would likely bring on another name from the practice squad if their No. 1 were to miss time.

Based on how the room currently looks, though, here's what the wide receiver depth chart might look like on Sunday without the presence of Collins:

X WR: Kayshon Boutte

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) runs with the ball during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boutte, who was gradually integrated into the Texans' game plan for Week 1 with only one reception going his way, would be due for even more looks drawn up to get him involved this weekend against Cincinnati.



He'd be a good candidate to assume Collins' primary role as the X receiver––even if he's a little smaller––and can work outside to help replicate some of the explosiveness this passing offense will lack without their top target.

Z WR: Xavier Hutchinson/Jared Wayne

Aug 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Jared Wayne (89) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both of these guys feel due for reps this weekend in the event Collins is out. Hutchinson has remained a consistent set of hands in the room since stepping up in 2025 without Tank Dell, and has a similar runway to produce this season now that this position group is so beaten up.



Wayne will also be getting some snaps. The preseason standout got 25 offensive snaps last week against Buffalo, and provides some of the size that the Texans need on the outside at 6-foot-3, 210 pounds. Hutchinson might outpace him in snaps and targets, but both should certainly get a fair share of looks.

SLOT: Jaylin Noel

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Jaylin Noel (14) runs with the ball in the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Noel started off his 2026 campaign with a little less opportunity offensively than expected, being on the field for 30% of the Texans' snaps, yet he showed out in a big way against the Bills when he hauled in two receptions for 53 yards.



Noel sticks out as someone who works best in the slot offensively, but could also get some work on the outside in a pinch. He'll also continue to assume some special teams duties as he did last week, when he logged three kick returns.

Who the Texans Could Sign From Practice Squad

In all, the Texans have four wide receivers on their 16-man practice squad, all at least with a chance to be called up for Week 2 amid the injury woes that the team is now facing: Lewis Bond, Josh Kelly, Daniel Sobkowicz, and Mitchell Tinsley.

The Texans could go in any direction. But the two that may make the most sense would be their sixth-round rookie, Bond, or one of their UDFA pickups, Sobkowicz, who possesses some of that impressive size that Houston could be lacking with no Collins in the lineup.

Both Bond and Sobkowicz have been in the building since April and might be the best two talents at receiver within the practice squad.

Whoever it ends up being would be due to fill in as the Texans' WR5 spot, which would place them in a slim offensive role, though offers a body on special teams and depth at the position that might only have four healthy players on the active roster.

Collins' status will become a whole lot clearer as the Texans get closer to kickoff. But don't be shocked if Houston is having to work with a bit of a different setup at receiver from what was seen in Week 1.

Sign up for our free Houston Texans On SI newsletter, and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!