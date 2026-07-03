Texans' Underrated Position Battle May Decide Fate of the Offense

The Houston Texans are still a few weeks away from getting their training camp off and rolling.

And once that time arrives, the Texans will have several position battles to keep close watch of. That remains true for several starting spots, and for key depth spots as well.

Whether that be who starts as the second defensive tackle next to Sheldon Rankins, the wide receiver two and three on the offense, or how the tight end and linebacker depth chart shakes out, there's bound to be a lot to unpack throughout those few weeks of camp.

One position battle that could be heating up has gone a bit under the radar compared to some of the top talking points on the roster: that's the outlook at right tackle. And how that order in the depth chart inevitably unravels will have some major implications for how this offense looks in 2026.

The Texans' Dilemma at Right Tackle

As the roster will likely stand rolling into camp, the Texans have two options for who to roll with as their starting right tackle: the incumbent, Trent Brown, and their newest signing at the position from this offseason, Braden Smith.

Sure, we could include 2024 second-rounder Blake Fisher in this mix, but he's got a tough road ahead to even guarantee a spot on the 53-man roster, let alone a starting spot. So for now, we'll call it a two-man race.

There's a good case that both Brown and Smith bring to the table for different reasons; each is a veteran at the position who has had proven success in years past, and makes for a tough discussion of who's best suited for that starting spot opposite of Aireontae Ersery for Week 1.

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Braden Smith arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The betting favorite right now to take the role, if there were to be one, would probably be Smith. The Texans paid him big money this offseason in the form of a two-year, $20 million deal with hopes that he could be a stable answer at right tackle, and was one of the best options Houston could've pursued at the position on the free agent market entirely.

But the Texans still haven't seen Smith in a full team practice through both OTAs and minicamp. He's participated, but in limited fashion because of the ongoing recovery from his neck injury from last season.

That's allowed for Brown to be the one getting those reps at right tackle throughout the Texans' offseason program so far–– consistently.

Granted, you can only learn so much from a few days of OTA practices, especially in terms of offensive line success without full pads or contact, though it does give a gauge of how Houston feels about their veteran returnee.

So while Smith might be the current favorite, Brown can't be discounted from getting a considerable look his way.

The Texans paid Brown a $7 million deal to re-sign for one year that doesn't quite match up with Smith's investment, but he does have the proven track record of working and jelling well on the right side of this line.

Houston had a perfect 7-0 record last year when he was in that role next to Ed Ingram, and that continuity on the right side might be something Houston values to maximize this offensive line's abilities.

Bottom Line

The debate for the Texans in this position battle might come down to ceiling versus continuity.

Houston has seen what the results look like with Brown starting at right tackle. But hypothetically, the consistency Smith can bring to the table as a run-blocker can work well with the offense's plans to lean on the ground game more behind David Montgomery.

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back David Montgomery arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Availability could also be a key defining factor for the final verdict. Each of Brown and Smith has seen their respective health issues throughout their careers that have sidelined them for one reason or another, and any injury that strikes at the wrong time in camp, or into the season, could shift plans on the depth chart pretty significantly.

But Texans fans know all too well how Houston's offensive line has defined their offense's success in years past––or really, the lack thereof. Finding the best five-man combination, and especially the best choice at right tackle, will be pivotal for this scoring attack to reach it's ceiling next year, both for the sake of this run game, and what C.J. Stroud can do in year four.

Time will tell how the battle is judged once training camp arrives. However, don't let the right tackle spot slip your mind as an area to watch as the Texans get back on the field, starting in late July.

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