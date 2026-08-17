Every Texans Player Who's Helped Their Roster Chances at Training Camp

The Houston Texans have had a handful of noteworthy showouts surface throughout their past couple of weeks competing in training camp.

And those standout performances in practice, as it relates to the Texans' 53-man roster cut at the end of the month, are huge.

Several players are currently battling it out for a roster spot following cutdown day, and every practice and preseason game in which they build even more trust within the coaching staff, the better their chances are to stick for Week 1.

Let's sort through which players on the Texans have helped their roster chances throughout the last couple of weeks of action:

Cade Stover | TE

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Cade Stover (8) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans' battle in the tight end room has been a narrow one all throughout the offseason, and one name who was at risk of being on the roster bubble in that competition was third-year veteran Cade Stover; a trustworthy name in the room since being a fourth-round pick in 2024, but comes off a disappointing second campaign.

His start to camp has been a solid one though, and that's paired with others like Brevin Jordan and Foster Moreau possibly falling behind Stover in the depth chart, thus possibly making him TE2 or TE3, depending on how Houston has felt about Marlin Klein's start.

Right now, Stover feels like he's got an inside track to making it past cutdown day, if he's able to keep up his current pace.

Jarrett Patterson | OG

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans center Jarrett Patterson (54) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans decided to make a slight adjustment to Jarrett Patterson's contract earlier last week that raised some eyebrows as it relates to Houston's offensive line competition. They guaranteed more money on Patterson's contract while lowering his previous cap hit of over $3 million.

That's a great sign for Patterson's chances to make it past the 53-man roster. Of course, the move benefits the Texans as is by saving cap space, but they probably wouldn't guarantee more money on a contract for a player they were destined to cut later in the month.

Houston might have some plans for Patterson to fill in their offensive line on the interior, and part of that might be due to his experience alongside C.J. Stroud paired with his positional versatility to line up at either guard or center.

Dominique Robinson | DE

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Dominique Robinson (97) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans' DE3 race, since the team decided to bring in Jadeveon Clowney in training camp a couple of weeks ago, isn't much of a race anymore. So those that were already in Houston's defensive end room competing for a big role have shifted down to battling for the DE4 role.

And right now, Dominique Robinson feels like the favorite to land that spot.

Robinson played well in Houston's preseason debut against the LA Chargers this past week where he took down Trey Lance for one of his two sacks, and hasn't shown any indication to believe that Houston would be interested in parting ways with him so soon.

Robinson someone the Texans went out to go grab as a priority signing in free agency on a cheap one-year deal earlier this summer, and he's one of the more experienced pieces with the most production throughout his career in an otherwise inexperienced room at defensive end past the first three names.

Collin Wright | CB

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Collin Wright arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans' rookie class has had a solid group of performers through the early stages of the season, but one of those first-year standouts has been one that Houston didn't even use one of their eight draft picks on: undrafted free agent cornerback Collin Wright.

Wright has been commended by guys like Derek Stingley Jr. and DeMeco Ryans for the way he's taken on the offseason, has continuously made plays throughout training camp practice, and now feels right in the mix of the Texans' cornerback room to be the fourth or fifth name down on the depth chart.

Wright does appear to be dealing with a strain of some sort, according to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, so his availability moving forward might be up in the air. But as long as he's healthy and continues making plays, a 53-man roster spot should be well on his radar.

Sign up for our free Houston Texans On SI newsletter, and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!