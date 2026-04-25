Grading Texans' Pick of Michigan TE Marlin Klein at No. 59

The Houston Texans made their second selection in day two of the 2026 NFL Draft by adding tight end Marlin Klein at the 59th pick.

Following their addition of Ohio State defensive Kayden McDonald earlier in the night, the Texans decided to flip their focus onto attacking the offensive side of the ball at the back end of the round, securing a young spark at the tight end position in the process.

Let's break down the Texans' third pick of their 2026 class with an instant grade:

What Marlin Klein Brings to the Table

Marlin comes in as a 6-foot-6, 248-pound tight end who can play both in-line and detached, having spent the past four years with Michigan.

In terms of his receiving numbers, they're a bit on the dull side, having not eclipsed 25 receptions or 250 yards in either of 2024 or 2025 when he saw an increased role in the offense, though also was subject to similar limitations of the Wolverines' offense that Colston Loveland had seen before being selected in last year's draft.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan tight end Marlin Klein (TE14) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

But rather than fitting the vertical threat capabilities of Loveland, Klein projects to be a bigger threat in terms of being a blocker at the next level.

He still has room to grow into a greater threat as a receiver with NFL development and in a bit more of a complementary offensive scheme, but just how high that ceiling is remains to be seen.

Texans Could Use Tight End Depth

Leading up to the draft, tight end was among the few positions on the roster circled as an area the Texans would be putting some focus into.

Dalton Schultz is coming off a season ranking second on the Texans' roster in catches and receiving yards, and is signed on for the next two years to keep that steady production in-house.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz (86) warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

But beyond the presence and Schultz brings, the depth behind him in the tight end room was projected to be a bit lacking, and especially needed more contributors to help out this new-look offensive line to bring more juice in the blocking department.

Foster Moreau's addition in free agency helps bring aboard some of that blocking edge, and Cade Stover was serviceable as a backup in limited reps last season. However, a day two pick was always in play to help take that surrounding depth up a notch.

The versatility and potential blocking upside that Klein presents does that. And now, the Texans can roll into next season feeling a bit more confident about the position for both now and the future.

Grade: C

The focus is clear for what the Texans are trying to accomplish with this pick. They need additional blocking and depth at tight end, and that box can be checked off with the acquisition of Klein.

It's not exactly as sexy as some other potential tight ends that might create a bigger dent in terms of the passing game. However, what it does do is fill a major need that Houston felt primed to attack in the early-to-mid rounds of the draft.

At the same time, there's no question that seeing Klein's name taken ahead of some other big names at the position is pretty surprising, and that makes pursuing him with a top 60 pick feel a bit rich.

Sure, his stock might've been higher around front offices than the general consensus. On the surface, though, a trade down to land additional value and still have a chance to secure him or a player with a similar skillset––let's say around the 80s and 90s range ––might make this move feel a bit better, all things considered.

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