Tank Dell Reveals New Jersey Number in Texans' Hype Video

﻿Houston Texans' fan favorite wideout Tank Dell is set to wear a new number rolling into the 2026 NFL season.

As revealed in a hype video from the Texans, Dell is officially set to wear the number one next season, switching from the previous number three he had worn in the first two years of his career.

This 1️⃣ gon hit a lil different 😏 pic.twitter.com/s2nC9MaDGu — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) March 23, 2026

The last name who wore number one on the Texans was none other than former veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who had been in the same jersey during his first and only season with the team back in 2024.

But as Dell is returning this season to be fully healthy for the first time since that same 2024, and Diggs and Houston have since parted ways, the wideout now gets the perfect opportunity to switch, and is now set to look just a bit different on the field from when he was last active.

Kamari Lasster, the Texans' star cornerback, will be the newest player on the roster to take Dell's number three.

Tank Dell Wearing Number 1 Next Season

Dell has been sidelined since suffering his extensive leg injury at the end of the 2024 season against the Kansas City Chiefs, where he suffered a torn ACL among more damage to his knee that took him out for his entire third-year campaign in 2025.

In the two years that Dell has been healthy for the Texans, he's played 25 games to put together 98 total receptions, 1,376 yards, and 10 touchdowns.

In his rookie season with Houston, Dell set the franchise rookie record for touchdowns in a single season with seven, quickly becoming one of C.J. Stroud's favorite targets in the passing game as an explosive weapon in the slot.

Dec 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (3) walks off the field after the game against the Miami Dolphins at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

After last season came to a close, Dell later revealed that he tried to make a push to return from injury at the end of the year, but those efforts would wind up being pushed back to the start of next season, where he aims to be back to 100%.

“What I’ve been through is something that taught me to be humble and just keep working,” Dell said in January about his recovery, viaThe Houston Chronicle. “But I’m back. I feel like I’m feeling good right now… Once the season comes, we’re gonna cook up.”

#Texans WR Tank Dell, speaking for the first time in a year since suffering a major knee injury, said he’s feeling good.



Said he tried to make a push for the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/uBkyWIazoW — Jonathan M Alexander (@jonmalexander) January 28, 2026

“I’ve been playing football since I was 5, and that was the first year I’ve ever had to sit out from football,” Dell said. “That was hard... I wanted to be out there with the guys last year. But I’ve got time now and I’ll be ready.”

It's been a long road back for the Texans' slot specialist, but after the extended wait, his time to get back on the field in pads will finally come later this offseason once OTAs and training camps roll around.

Dell will be a key part of a Texans receiver room headlined by Nico Collins, along with other young pieces like Jayden Higgins, Jaylin Noel, and Xavier Hutchinson to help round out Stroud's arsenal of weapons in a big 2026 season.