Texans' Week 6 Snap Counts vs. Jaguars: 4 Things That Stand Out

The Houston Texans capped off a last-second win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6 in London, 34-31, now making for back to back wins that now takes them to 2-4 on the year as a whole.

And in the fallout of the Texans' Week 6 win over their AFC South rivals, we're now able to get a look at how Houston's snap counts panned out throughout the course of the day in all three phases.

Therefore, let's take a glance at the Texans' Week 6 snap counts came out, and sort through a few aspects that stand out a little more than the rest:

Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars snap counts. | Week 6, 2026 NFL season. | NFLGSIS

Foster Moreau Emerging as Texans' Top TE?

Football - NFL - Houston Texans v Jacksonville Jaguars - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - October 18, 2026 Houston Texans' Foster Moreau celebrates scoring their first touchdown Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs | Action Images via Reuters

In the process of what was an impressive day for Foster Moreau en route to two touchdown scores, he also found his way to become the Texans' leader for snaps at the tight end position. Dalton Schultz dropped to just a 40% snap share, while Moreau saw over 60%, and clearly saw more looks at scoring opportunities.



Could this be a sign of things to come? Well, we certainly shouldn't expect Schultz to disappear from the game plan completely. He's remained a trusted target for C.J. Stroud over the past few years, and has been a nice set of hands over the course of this season.



However, this could be a subtle hint from the Texans that they're expanding their offensive game plan to more 12-personnel looks, which translates into more snaps for Moreau. Clearly in this one, that concept worked out pretty well.

The Heavy Involvement of Blake Fisher

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tackle Blake Fisher (57) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Along with the Texans' 12 personnel usage, it's clear that the offense has continued to value their jumbo looks with the presence of an extra offensive lineman on their front. That extra offensive lineman has continued to be Blake Fisher, who saw a pretty high snap count of 21 looks on the day.



Perhaps it was game plan-related for the Jaguars specifically, or simply just additional trust placed on Fisher to be on the field more often. The past two weeks, Houston has given Fisher at least 25% of the offensive snaps, with this weekend against Jacksonville being the most involved he's been all season.

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s Limited Playing Time

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during halftime against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was pretty clear heading into this weekend's matchup that the Texans' new receiver addition, Marvin Harrison Jr. wouldn't see a huge share of the snaps during his first game in this offense. That involvement wouldn't continue the deeper we got into the season, but at least for game one, the plays he'd be familiar with were due to be pretty limited.



And that initial expectation would become reality pretty quickly for Harrison Jr. in this one. His first snap of the game came at the start of the second quarter on a run-blocking assignment, and he would continue to get just 10 more looks offensively for the rest of the contest.



At the very least, Harrison did turn in his brief time on the field into three catches for 34 yards. So there's undoubtedly something there to build on moving forward.

How Houston Pivoted Without Jalen Pitre

Oct 18, 2026; London, ENG; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans looks on during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans' plan on the defensive side of the ball had to be switched up a bit from their usual plan of attack, which comes because of the absence of nickel Jalen Pitre, who was sidelined with an AC joint sprain.



So instead of having Pitre on the field for a majority of the defensive snaps, the Texans went with a variety of different looks. Jake Hansen was on the field for over 50% of their defensive looks, Tremon Smith got the most work he's seen this season with over 35% of the snaps, and rookie safety Kamari Ramsey entered for about 10 plays as well.



There's no doubt that the Texans defense is at its best with Pitre on the field. And based on how inconsistent Houston looked on that side of the ball without him this week, they'd love to get him back in the mix as soon as next weekend against the New York Giants.

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