One Texans Training Camp Overreaction Fans Should Avoid

The Houston Texans have close to a week in the books when it comes to their training camp practices rolling into next season.

And while we've only had a brief stint in which the Texans have worn pads in those practices, there's been a handful of noteworthy takeaways to gather since the team has been back in the building.

However, there is one factor within Texans training camp that can't fall victim to overreaction; something that fans could be looking a little too deep into after a few days back in the building that might not result to much once getting deeper into August, and especially into the season.

And that centers around the Texans' wide receiver room, because when looking at the current landscape of the position group, it's nowhere near as filled out as it will be once next season gets underway.

Don't Overreact to the Texans' WR Room Just Yet

In the first few days of Texans camp, there's been a couple of standouts worth noting at the receiver position.

Jared Wayne has been one of those guys to have made a couple of big plays through practice, and sixth-round rookie Lewis Bond has been someone getting rave reviews for how he's started camp from guys like Jayden Higgins and Nico Collins.

Overall, that's good news for the Texans' offense.

Seeing the team's wide receiver room show out with a bit more talent than expected in the deeper parts of their depth chart is a positive sight to be had, especially when factoring in the lackluster performance Houston's pass-catcher group had shown throughout the course of last season.

At the same time, it's also worth noting that guys like Bond and Wayne probably aren't going to be able to make much of a dent in this receiver room this year, unless there's just a bevy of injuries that take over the unit for a long period of time.

Jul 31, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Jared Wayne (89) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaylin Noel, who's expected to be a key part of this wide receiver unit, is out of training camp with a minor finger injury and on the NFI list. He'll likely return in the coming days. Tank Dell is still in the ramp-up period of his recovery from the knee injury he suffered in 2024, and he'll also be on track to return once getting deeper into camp.

So it makes sense that in both of their absences, a couple of names to have seen a boost in their roles have taken advantage of those opportunities. In this case, it's been Wayne and Bond.

However, the pairing of Noel and Dell alone feel primed to slot ahead of standouts like Wayne and Bond, who have caught on early in camp. Houston has more invested in Noel as a former third-round pick, and Dell has proven to be a potent weapon in this receiving arsenal when healthy.

And that doesn't even factor in others like Collins, Higgins, and Xavier Hutchinson, all three of whom combined for over 2,000 receiving yards in 2025, and will all be due for their respective targets throughout the coming season––especially in the case of Collins and Higgins.

Bottom Line

So rather than placing an expectation onto either of Wayne or Bond to be an emerging piece in this offense, they're more likely to be gunning for a WR6/WR7 spot. If not, they'll be a priority add to their practice squad come time for cutdown day.

Training camp can do a lot to boost the stock of several players around any given roster, but that surge can only take a player like Wayne and Bond so far up the depth chart.

Regardless, based on how they've started these last few practices, they'll remain names to watch in the coming days, as their performance will still hold a notable impact for the eventual 53-man cut.

Sign up for our free Houston Texans On SI newsletter, and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!