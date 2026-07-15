Tank Dell's Injury Status Getting Clearer Before Texans Training Camp

The Houston Texans have gradually been working wide receiver Tank Dell back into their offense a year and a half removed from his devastating knee injury suffered in December of 2024.

He's been rehabbing throughout the past several months, dating back to the 2025 season he missed the entirety of. He had been working off to the side in individual drills throughout OTAs and minicamp, and now rolls into training camp to take the next steps in his recovery process.

Currently, the outlook for Dell is looking strong, and he'll soon be ready to go to make his long-awaited return for the 2026 season. At the same time, don't expect the Texans to rush the 26-year-old back into practice once training camp gets underway later this month.

Where Tank Dell Stands in His Recovery Ahead of Training Camp

According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, the Texans are going to take a "measured approach" in working Dell back into team drills in camp.

The team might not give him a heavy workload right off the bat, and they could even remain conservative when it comes to his availability to play in the first game of the regular season. But it's all in an effort to make sure that he's back to a true 100% once it's time for him to suit up.

"They are going to take a measured approach with Tank Dell, but the progress is outstanding, and the future outlook is good," Wilson said. "Just don't expect a heavy workload for Tank at the start of camp. And that's because they want to do everything possible to give him a chance for a full recovery, so that when they do expose him to contact drills, it's not an issue."

"So what they're going to do–– in all likelihood–– is have him ease into the drills. And I'm not expecting the most heavy workload for him at the start of camp. I also think that they'll be conservative about whether he plays in the first game or not."

The careful, measured approach by the Texans has been one they've consistently showcased throughout this offseason as Dell has gotten closer and closer to a return to the field.

For an injury as drastic as Dell suffered––damaging his ACL, MCL, LCL, and meniscus––it's naturally going to take some extended time to work him back to full game speed and get him ready for contact once again.

With that in mind, the Texans are taking all of the precautions necessary to make sure he's not just ready to get back on the field, but to do so at full strength and with full confidence that his long-term outlook looks strong.

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans offense becomes a whole lot more explosive and potent whenever Dell is on the field and catching passes from C.J. Stroud.

In the 14 games he played back in 2024, Dell put together 667 yards, 51 receptions, and three touchdowns––coming out to 3.6 receptions and nearly 50 yards a game, all while sharing targets next to two other star wideouts in Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs.

In due time, Texans fans will get to see their explosive downfield weapon back in action once again, and able to provide a nice spark to this already deep group of pass-catchers.

But patience will remain key in getting Dell back in the fold, as it has been since he initially went down with his injury around 20 months ago. So while his time is coming, don't be surprised if the Texans limit his workload in camp, and even sit him out for Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills.

Sign up for our free Houston Texans On SI newsletter, and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!