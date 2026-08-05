Texans' DeMeco Ryans Says One WR Keeps Making Wow Plays at Camp

The Houston Texans are a week into training camp, and in the process of their practices completed so far, there have been a few players around the roster who have seen their stock rise.

One of those risers, according to DeMeco Ryans, seems to be their rookie in the wide receiver room: sixth-rounder Lewis Bond, as he was one of the few players that was raved about by the Texans head coach following Wednesday's training camp practice.

What DeMeco Ryans Said About Texans WR Lewis Bond

Ryans spoke about what he's seen from the Texans' rookie pass catcher throughout not just training camp, but even dating back to the team's offseason program back in June and July; noting that Bond has been one to have made a lot of "wow plays" since entering the building.

“Lewis [Bond] has came in and he's made a lot of wow plays," Ryans said on Wednesday. "Going back to rookie minicamp, OTAs, Lewis is a guy who’s stood out, making a lot of great catches, a lot of third down wins."

"Lewis is a guy who's stood out"



HC DeMeco Ryans on WR Lewis Bond pic.twitter.com/bKMMthiBAF — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 5, 2026

"He’s doing a really good job, excited to see him continue to flourish. But he is one of those camp risers this year that's really showcasing his talent and making a name for himself. So we'll see how he continues to grow, but I’m excited with what I’ve seen so far. Just like you guys.”

It's the exact type of praise you love to see from a head coach when it concerns a sixth-round rookie like Lewis Bond, who hasn't exactly been deemed a roster lock in the months ahead of this season, considering he's just a late-day three rookie.

Lewis Bond Continues to See His Stock on the Rise

Bond has been clawing his way up the depth chart since he was drafted back earlier this offseason and got his feet wet in rookie minicamp. And each practice that passes, he seems to continue bolstering his chances of making it past the 53-man cut later this August.

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Lewis Bond (82) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bond immediately stuck out for the Texans when he was first drafted as a slot-centric wideout who had a knack for route-running and separation, and was circled as a solid late-round bet to add into C.J. Stroud's arsenal.

During his time at Boston College, Bond was a record-breaking pass-catcher for the university, as he would finish as their all-time leader in receptions (213), and set a single-season record with the school for total receptions in a single season, as he logged 88 receptions with 993 yards and a touchdown in 2025.

And so far into his time in the NFL, he's made the most of his opportunities all offseason.

Bond has made multiple highlight plays in Texans training camp, one of the most recent being a big win in a one-on-one against cornerback Alijah Huzzie on Tuesday that certainly got a strong reaction from the crowd in attendance.

LEWIS FREAKING BOND ‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/Tk477N9gWG — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 4, 2026

The more plays that Bond makes like that, and the more positive comments that come his way from DeMeco Ryans, the better chance he's got at making his way into this Texans' wide receiver room for Week 1, which is certainly one of their deepest position groups on the roster.

Nico Collins, Jayden Higgins, Jaylin Noel, Xavier Hutchinson, and Tank Dell are all expected to make their way onto the roster and have a big role in the offense throughout the season at that. So even with a strong camp, he might not rise any higher than those five on the depth chart.

But throughout the past few months, Bond has slowly but surely grinded his way into being right within the mix for that WR6 spot and a backup slot to Noel. And right now, he might just have the inside track to do just that.

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