What Texans' Will Anderson Said After LeBron Called Him Bronny's Twin

Since Houston Texans edge rusher Will Anderson has been drafted to the NFL, he's seen a fair share of comparisons linking him as a close look-alike to the son of future Basketball Hall of Famer LeBron James: Bronny James.

The resemblance that both have with one another is shockingly close. And really, that ability to look like a close relative of LeBron has only gotten easier for Anderson for as long as he's been growing out his beard to look a little more like the King's.

The internet is going crazy over a photo of Will Anderson and Bronny looking like twins.👀 pic.twitter.com/NB0YDTugEb — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) April 22, 2026

That comparison has even captured the attention of LeBron as recently as this past NBA season, who made a joke about Anderson looking closely alike to his son following a game against the Houston Rockets that Anderson had attended, where he dubbed him "Bronny's twin."

“That’s my fourth child," James joked back in May. "Him and Bronny are twins and nobody knows it. Me and Savannah been trying to keep it under wraps for a long time.”

What Will Anderson Had to Say About LeBron's Bronny Joke

Well now, Anderson himself has finally gotten a chance to respond to LeBron's banter. And as a fan of LeBron, having grown up watching him in the NBA, he's made a bit of an exception to someone calling him his son––which in most cases, might be taken a bit differently.

"Usually I would feel offended if another grown man called me his son," Anderson said in an interview with Sports Illustrated. "But I was like, it's LeBron James! So that's goated. I'm cool with that. I don't mind being LeBron James' son."

Will Anderson Jr. reacts to LeBron calling him Bronny's twin 🤣 pic.twitter.com/pBlHCfmFPF — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 17, 2026

It's probably hard to count on two hands to find an athlete that could make that joke of someone being considered their son, and the one on the receiving end taking it graciously. But having the status that LeBron does as one of the best basketball players of all time, he certainly fits that mold better than just about anyone.

May 1, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James (23) prior to game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, SI also had to get Anderson's thoughts on where James might end up for his next destination in the NBA, as he's been front and center within the sports news cycle with everyone guessing where he'll sign after spending eight years with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Anderson, though, had a bit of a curveball for his thoughts on LeBron's destination: he thinks he should play for the San Antonio Spurs.

For many Texans fans that also happen to be fans of the Houston Rockets, maybe that'll ruffle some feathers with Anderson making a pitch for LeBron to head over to join their in-state rivals, and the team that had just made a run to the NBA Finals at that.

However, they can also rest assured knowing that LeBron probably won't be joining aboard either, and feels more likely to head out East, or stay in California to team up with the Golden State Warriors. Time will tell.

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