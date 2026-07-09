Texans' Edge Rusher Depth Will Be Hot-Button Issue By Training Camp

The Houston Texans have been diligent throughout this offseason in their efforts to round out their roster and fill any necessary holes that they might be facing on both sides of the ball.

Between working on their running back room, offensive line, and their defensive interior, the Texans certainly haven't remained complacent in trying to build up a true Super Bowl-contending roster.

However, one area of the Texans' roster that the front office hasn't touched up as much as expected is their edge rusher room––which is somewhat understandable, given that they've got a pair of top-10 talents at the position in Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter leading the charge.

Beyond those two, though, the depth that the Texans hold within that edge rusher group is a little bit uninspiring. And while it might not seem like much of a glaring issue at this point in the offseason, the conversations about that outlook on the defensive line could heat up by the time we're deep into training camp.

Why the Texans' Edge Rusher Depth is Concerning

Jul 24, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Dylan Horton (92) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When looking at what the Texans have in store on their defensive line behind Anderson and Hunter, the depth chart is primarily led by unproven names that Houston is hoping to capitalize on: Dylan Horton, Dominique Robinson, Ali Gaye, and Sebastian Harsh are just some of them.

And sure, those guys could easily come into camp and surprise the coaches in a way that leaves them with nothing to worry about as to who can rotate in behind Anderson and Hunter in certain situations. But compared to last season, it's a bit of a drastically different outlook at the position.

Last season, the Texans had two reliable veterans to lean on off the edge as rotational pieces in Denico Autry and Derek Barnett–– two guys that Houston cut ties with in free agency, and didn't make an effort to really replace either.

That's a big statement from the Texans that shows they're confident about their development in place of those already in-house. And maybe they're right to believe that. After all, those that have been in the mix for the past several months have had two really strong voices to lean on for guidance in Hunter and Anderson.

But if none of those aforementioned options in the room manage to emerge as a solid third edge rusher on a Super Bowl-aspiring defense, that could mean Houston is best served to address that need with a late free agent addition in camp.

Having a steady and deep position group off the edge is important for any defense, even if you're a team that hosts the talent Houston does. For as good as Hunter and Anderson are, they can't be on the field for every defensive snap.

DeMeco Ryans Remains Confident About the Group in Place

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some on the outside––like myself––might be raising eyebrows about what the Texans have in store for their edge rusher room. However, for guys like DeMeco Ryans, he's feeling just fine about the competition the team will have heading into camp.

Ryan’s spoke about the Texans' outlook on the defensive line during the team's mandatory minicamp last month, expressing that Houston will be looking for eight or nine guys for their roster that can hold the fort down on their front.

“We're excited about the D-line that we have," Ryans said. "We'll continue to roll our guys as much as possible. That's how we operate. We really want eight, nine guys who can go out there and play in a rotation."

"We're still figuring out who those eight or nine guys will be. It'll be really tough competition in training camp that I'm excited to see, excited to really see our young guys in the interior to see how they perform in camp.”

So maybe if Ryans is feeling calm about the Texans' competition in that group, there could be nothing to worry about. Until that belief turns into tangible production in camp or into the season, though, it's fair to temper those expectations.

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