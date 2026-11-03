What the Texans Can Realistically Afford at NFL Trade Deadline

The Houston Texans are just a week away from the NFL trade deadline.

And for a team that sits with a record of 2-5, it's pretty noteworthy knowing that there's a world where the Texans could approach this deadline with the mindset of being buyers on the market.

While the first half of the season hasn't gone the way anyone in Houston would've anticipated, this roster still has a ton of talent to bank on for their second half stretch. And if the Texans are able to pull out a win in Week 9 to sit just two games back from .500, there's a case to be made for this team to take a swing on the trade market, if the right opportunity presents itself.

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio walks on the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But what might the Texans have the ability to spend on if they wanted to go and make a trade at the deadline? Houston only has a finite number of resources in terms of draft picks and cap space for a potential deal, and thus holds back just how aggressive they'll be able to be.

However, knowing that, let's break down just what those limitations look like for the Texans, and how it might affect any trade deadline plans they may have over the coming days:

Draft Picks

Year Draft Picks (Team) 2027 1st (own)

3rd (own)

4th (own)

3 7ths (ARI, PHI, SF) 2028 1st-5th (own)

7th (own) 2029 1st-7th (own)

When it comes to draft capital, the Texans do have a good bit of flexibility to work with beyond the 2027 draft. Through both 2028 and 2029, Houston will be without only one of their own draft picks, that being their 2028 sixth-round pick.

But Houston will be without a decent amount of wiggle room for how many picks they can pivot off of in this year's draft. Houston has only three of their own selections between the first, third, and fourth round, then has three sevenths from others around the league.

Perhaps the Texans will make a minor "selling" move on their roster to replenish some of that day three capital that's been lost from previous trades. But if not, it's hard to imagine Houston gutting their share of picks in this year's draft any further than its current setup.

Cap Space: $8.51M

The Texans don't have a ton of flexibility in terms of cap space, as they have just under $10 million in free money to spend on other acquisitions.

However, that number does put them right in the middle of the league in terms of available cap space. Houston is ranked 15th in the NFL when it comes to cap space, and might be able to provide some room to bring in a short-term, smaller contract rather than a big splash from a high-cost veteran.

Another factor to keep an eye on as it relates to the Texans' future cost of the roster is that they are ranked with the second-lowest available cap space for 2027 with -$41.5 million on the books. That's even further reason for Houston not to go out and be crazy spenders at the deadline.

What It All Means

So when taking a step back to look at the Texans' situation and the amount of assets they have on hand, it's pretty clear to recognize that a big splash deadline move probably isn't in the cards for this team.

Unless the Texans found a player on an affordable contract that they'd be willing to move off of multiple first-round picks for––which is a task much easier said than done––Houston simply doesn't have the chips or financial flexibility to make such a move go down.

Now, that doesn't mean that the Texans can't at least involve themselves in some form of deadline activity to bring in new talent. If Houston is able to get back on track with a win in Week 9 against the LA Chargers, it's certainly possible that this front office wants to build up this roster even further.

But if that were to happen, expect the Texans to make a minor addition on the edges of this roster to help propel their current core forward, rather than making a big-time star investment like the Chicago Bears just did for Jeffery Simmons.

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