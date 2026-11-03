Texans' Most Likely Trade Deadline Move Involves the Offensive Line

The Houston Texans are a week away from the NFL trade deadline.

And when looking at where the Texans stand at the midway point of the season, there are a couple of different directions that this front office could go for it.

On one hand, the Texans could continue to add talent to the roster. They've already made multiple trades this season––particularly surrounding the wide receiver position––to insist that this season is one in which they can compete. A deadline move to be buyers would further prove that mindset.

On another, the Texans could go in the opposite direction for a few different players on their roster: be sellers. And at their current record of 2-5, that's not too bad of a route to go either.

In the case of a few players around the Texans' roster, their start to the 2026 season hasn't gone quite as well as anticipated for one reason or another. Houston could seek out an opportunity to find a better role for those players on the trade market and cash in on some minor value in the form of draft capital.

Such a result feels like an outcome for the Texans that's more likely than generally expected, if the right deal comes across the table for the front office. And if there was one player to keep an eye on for such a move, it'd be Wyatt Teller.

Keep an Eye on Wyatt Teller at the Trade Deadline

Teller was brought into Houston earlier this offseason on a two-year deal as a potential starting guard for the Texans' offensive line.

He had two Pro Bowls on his resume, had built up some early rapport with C.J. Stroud, and had the makings of a potential upgrade for this offense to slot in at left guard.

Yet, the transition for Teller in Houston didn't go quite as well as expected. He failed to fit in as a day-one starter, has only gotten opportunities as a backup right guard for the season thus far, and has been one of the bigger letdowns of what seemed to be a relatively positive offseason for the Texans.

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans guard Wyatt Teller (75) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And maybe there's a chance that the Texans give Teller a shot upfront for the second half of the season. Perhaps he can be an answer to Houston's penalty issues on the offensive line.

But if that vision isn't there from the front office or the coaching staff, trading him out for a late-day three pick could be the best course of action for the Texans to get some return on their offseason investment.

Doing so gives Teller an opportunity to start elsewhere–– perhaps at a more comfortable position at right guard–– while getting a chance to compete in a better situation. Houston gets to prepare a bit further for the future with minimal draft assets for a player that isn't even playing snaps on offense.

What the Texans Should Target in a Deal for Teller

When looking at the Texans' current batch of draft picks for this offseason, there's a clear void of selections on the third day of the draft.

Houston owns their own fourth-round pick and three seventh-round picks, but none in the fifth or sixth round. That's prime territory on the draft board for the Texans to acquire some assets before the deadline.

Swapping out Teller in exchange for a sixth-rounder (or a fifth, in a best-case scenario) would be a pretty perfect move for the Texans to replenish their current lack of day three picks for this coming offseason.

And who knows? Maybe Houston could select a younger interior lineman with that returning pick once the draft rolls around in late April. But regardless of the selection, the overall swap makes too much sense for both the Texans and any team that needs an immediate spot-start at right guard.

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