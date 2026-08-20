Where to Watch, Stream Texans vs. Raiders Preseason Game

The Houston Texans are back on for the second game of their preseason action on Thursday night, facing up against the Las Vegas Raiders, coming off a loss in the Texans' preseason debut last week, when they dropped a 7-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

And in that second of three preseason matchups for the Texans on Thursday, they'll catch a sneak peek at this year's No. 1 overall pick, Fernando Mendoza, who will get his second taste of NFL game action after his own debut took place earlier last week against the Arizona Cardinals.

Both teams will be another step closer to officially kicking off their respective 2026 regular seasons later next month after this one, and will be able to use Thursday night's showing in Houston as a bit of a progress check on where this roster stands a couple of weeks away from the action.

Here's a look at where and when you can watch the Texans' action against the Chargers for preseason game number two:

How to Watch Texans' Preseason Game vs. Raiders

Date: Thursday, Aug. 20



Time: 7 p.m. CT



Location: Reliant Stadium | Houston, TX

TV Information

TV channel (national): ESPN, NFL Network



TV channel (local): KHOU



Streaming: HoustonTexans.com | NFL+ | Fubo | ESPN+ Unlimited

The Texans will essentially be picking back up where they left off against this same Raiders team coming off of their joint practice with one another earlier in the week.

The session was described as a successful, much-needed practice for the team, per head coach DeMeco Ryans, and was Houston's first of two joint practices before the season, along with their upcoming practice scheduled with the Carolina Panthers heading into next week.

Aug 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans jogs onto the field before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So now, both of the Raiders and Texans will continue their work with one another from earlier this week in a preseason game, where each side will be searching to bounce back after last week's loss.

Houston has already announced that they'll be resting starters for the night, leaving the game likely to look a little similar to their previous game against the Chargers when it comes to who's on the field and who's not. But even while a little shorthanded, many storylines still remain relevant.

Let's sort through what storylines you'll need to keep watch of for the Texans as their preseason continues with another meeting against the Raiders:

Storylines Worth Keeping an Eye On

- How the offensive line workload pans out: Last week, the Texans began by rolling out their first-unit offensive line for one drive before pivoting to their backups for the rest of the way.



Houston has already noted that the plan is for most starters to rest this game, but that doesn't mean the coaching staff can't have a similar approach for the front lines at the top of the first quarter as they did last week.

- The outlook in the WR room: News surrounding Jayden Higgins' torn ACL rattled the Texans earlier this week. His exciting year two campaign has now come to an end before it even really started.



Now comes the time for them to start working out how to pivot in the wide receiver room, and part of that discovery may come from the preseason. Keep an eye on who gets extended work on Thursday, who doesn't, and who shines with the extra opportunities.

- LB3 battle remains contested: The biggest position battle uncertainty on the defense relies upon what's ahead at linebacker––specifically at LB3.



A big day from Marte Mapu, Wade Woodaz, Aiden Fisher, Jake Hummel, or Jamal Hill could pay dividends for their stock, and their chances to claim a notable role on the defense, heading closer and closer to the start of the new season.

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