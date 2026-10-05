Texans Open WR Tank Dell's Practice Window: What It Means & What's Next

After stretching four weeks into the 2026 NFL season, we've finally got an update from the Houston Texans on what's next for wide receiver Tank Dell as he looks to make his return to the field for the first time in over 20 months.

And based on the newest intel heading into Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans, things seem to be trending in a really positive direction for Dell's pending recovery, despite what some previous buzz around the league may have hinted at.

According to Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, the team will be activating Dell's 21-day practice window from injured reserve, along with offensive tackle Braden Smith and defensive tackle Kayden McDonald.

"This week, we expect to open the window for Tank Dell, Braden Smith, and for Kayden McDonald," Ryans said on Monday.

Knowing that Dell is going to be off the injured reserve list and on the practice field this week, it's the most noteworthy development that the Texans wideout has faced in his lengthy recovery process thus far.

Dell has been sidelined since December 2024 with a devastating knee injury he suffered against the Kansas City Chiefs, effectively damaging his ACL, MCL, LCL, meniscus, and kneecap, and has kept him out of the action for Houston's offense since.

However, knowing that Dell is going to be practicing this week, it means we're one step closer to seeing the Texans' pass-catcher and one of C.J. Stroud's favorite targets back on the field for a regular-season game.

What Tank Dell's Practice Window Opening Means

As Dell's 21-day practice window is now opened, the Texans have three weeks from when their practice starts to make a decision on their wide receiver's roster status.

By the end of those three weeks, the team will have to elevate that player to the 53-man roster, trade or release that player to another team, or place them back on season-ending injured reserve.

For Dell, it's eye-catching for two reasons: he's finally able to get back on the field for an organized practice for the first time since training camp, but it also marks the next step in his long-awaited return to the field.

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (1) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans opening his window is a hint from the team that they know Dell is close to returning. The coaching staff will certainly want to get a look at their returning pass-catcher in multiple practices before they set him loose as a part of the 53-man roster, though this is a huge step towards getting to that point.

What to Look for Next in Tank Dell's Recovery

While the Texans are now on the clock with Dell's 21-day recovery, they have a bit of time on their hands before they're forced to make a decision on his roster status.

If the Texans open Dell's practice window this week, it gives them three full games before that 21-day stretch expires, which connects perfectly to Houston's Week 8 bye that begins at the end of October: they'll face the Titans in Week 5, the Jacksonville Jaguars in London for Week 6, and the New York Giants at home in Week 7.

After that Week 7 game finishes up–– and if all goes well in practice through the next three weeks–– the Texans will then likely be due to officially activate Dell to the 53-man roster, and give him another full week on their bye before he'd have a chance to make his season debut against the LA Chargers in Week 9.

So there's still patience to be had before we get to see Dell catching passes in-game from Stroud once again. Yet, knowing that his practice window is live certainly gives some extra optimism that his return will be coming sooner rather than later.

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