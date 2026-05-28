Why C.J. Stroud Feels Texans Have Taken Huge Step Since Last Season

The Houston Texans have officially gotten their OTAs underway in preparation for the 2026 regular season.

And for those inside the Texans' building, it seems like the team has already taken some noticeable strides from where they were stood this time last year.

For Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, he's gone as far as to say that the team is "light years ahead" of where they were during their previous OTAs session in 2025. It was a sentiment that quarterback C.J. Stroud also seemed to fully agree with himself when it came to the offensive side of the ball.

As to why Stroud is feeling confident about this group for the year ahead, a large component of that relies upon the continuity this team will have from their 2025 campaign carrying over into this season–– primarily within their offensive play-calling under second-year coordinator Nick Caley.

"Going into a year two of a system, you learn more, you can operate better, you know how to coach guys up," Stroud said during OTAs. "So, I think we've taken a huge step from where we were last year to where we are now."

C.J. Stroud on DeMeco Ryans saying the #Texans are "light years ahead" of last year's OTAs:



🗣️"I think we've taken a huge step from last year to where we are now..."



"The culture is starting to pick up on offense, and we're getting it together."🔥 https://t.co/dVlG3n27jw pic.twitter.com/zGtaA6BVJW — Houston Texans On SI (@TexansOnSI) May 28, 2026

Texans Roster's Competitiveness Already Shining

But it's not just the continuity in play-calling and several pieces of his personnel that's shining through for the Texans in their early practice window. The steep competition throughout their roster is already showing itself just a couple of days into their OTAs as well.

In reality, that relentless competitor mindset has been one the Texans have targeted throughout their roster construction on both sides of the ball since Coach Ryans first walked into the facility.

Just this offseason, the Texans did just that with strong-minded, experienced veterans like Wyatt Teller and Reed Blankenship, and even in the draft with selections like first-round guard Keylan Rutledge.

And when those competitors are all in one place to establish themselves for a new season––such as an OTAs practice––that aspired culture of being an unrelenting force of a roster begins to forge together pretty quickly in the process.

"Even at practice, we're competing, and we've got guys who want to play ball, want to do the right things, and have been in here all OTAs," Stroud said. "So, I think the culture is starting to pick up on offense; we're getting it together."

C.J. Stroud Feeling Motivated Irrespective of How Last Season Ended

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) after the game against the New England Patriots in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The strong confidence on Stroud's behalf is certainly refreshing to hear following how last season ended for the Texans' signal-caller.

Going out in a road playoff loss with four interceptions is far from an ideal conclusion for any quarterback on top of a rocky regular season campaign. The noise encircling him has been far from quiet throughout this offseason because of it.

Though it seems like regardless of that outcome, Stroud is trying to remain as even-keeled as possible headed into his fourth year pro.

"I think I'm a motivated person regardless of how we ended [last season] and how I did," Stroud said. "Of course, that definitely helps. But I've learned in my life to let failures go, let successes go. Just as quickly as you would do a win, you've got to learn from it and move on. So, that's what I did."

C.J. Stroud on whether the end of the #Texans' 2025 season gives any extra motivation for this year:



🗣️"I think I'm a motivated person regardless of how we ended and how I did."



"That definitely helps. But I've learned in my life to let failures go, let successes go." pic.twitter.com/b2mdtG0bJ9 — Houston Texans On SI (@TexansOnSI) May 28, 2026

Now being able to fully turn the page to the 2026 season with a reloaded roster, it's clear Stroud is looking refreshed and recalibrated for a bounceback campaign on the horizon.

And if he can put the pieces together for just that, paired with the elite defense this roster boasts on the other side of the ball, the sky might just be the limit for how high this Texans roster can climb.

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