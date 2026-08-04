Jadeveon Clowney Explains Why He Wanted to Reunite With Texans

The Houston Texans have officially signed Jadeveon Clowney for the 2026 season, effectively reuniting the former No. 1 pick from 2014 with the franchise eight years after his departure.

And on Tuesday, he was in the building for training camp practice with the Texans for the first time since 2018.

Since his last time out in Houston, he's played for six different franchises, has played over 80 games between the regular season and in the playoffs, and now circles back to the team he first started his NFL journey with in the first place.

If you were to ask Clowney of whether or not he envisioned a full-circle moment like this when he was traded from Houston several years ago, he certainly wouldn't have seen the future going down like this. But now that he's back, he seems happy to be in the building.

"No," Clowney said of whether he thought he'd be back with the Texans when he left in 2019, "But I'm glad to be back. Having fun. Great team, great defense. Trying to chase that Super Bowl with the Texans. I feel like it's a great opportunity for me and my family. Just enjoying it."

Why Jadeveon Clowney Chose Houston of All Places

Upon the news of Clowney's new deal with the Texans, the information surrounding his contract value caught a bit of attention. He was inked to a cheap, one-year deal with a base value of $5.5 million, and a maximum of $8 million.

For the caliber of player that Clowney is, having come off a season where he had over eight sacks in just 13 games with the Dallas Cowboys, there was a case that the 32-year-old could've found a bigger contract, and perhaps even a bigger opportunity, elsewhere from where he inevitably ended up.

Dec 25, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (42) runs onto the field prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But for Clowney, the decision to come to the Texans wasn't about the money. Instead, he has one major goal in coming to the Texans: to go out and chase a Super Bowl ring.

"My whole thing was to chase the Super Bowl this year. No better place for me to do it than here," Clowney said of his decision to sign with Houston. "I think they had a great defense last year. I said, 'if I can go there, help them guys,' it wasn't about the money, because I could've gone other places than a little bit more money than this."

"But, I'm like, it's year 13. I started here. Go back here, try to win there, and see how the rest of my career goes. But, it's been a great run, man."

DeMeco Ryans, Texans' Defense Also Stuck Out to Clowney

Another factor that played into Clowney's decision to come to Houston? He had a certain appeal to play for head coach DeMeco Ryans, who now enters his fourth year at the helm for the Texans, having made the postseason in all three seasons since he arrived in 2023.

As to why that was for Clowney, the key word he used was "energy." What Ryan brings to the table as a fun, high-energy coach can be infectious for those that are playing for him, and the Texans' former top pick wanted to be a part of that.

"It's the energy," Clowney said of what sticks out about DeMeco Ryans. "He's exciting; coming in there with a smile on his face every day. Just a fun guy to be around, and it trickles off into the team, and everybody else can feel it. It makes practice a lot easier here, makes the day go by fast."

Jul 31, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans also tend to have a tantalizing sales pitch for Clowney when factoring in that he'll be playing alongside an elite edge duo in Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter––an opportunity that not many players of Clowney's status can pass up on, especially if money isn't a factor in the decision-making.

"It's going to be very special, man." Clowney said of playing with Anderson and Hunter. "They've got some dogs already. I know me coming in can help them guys, so they don't burn out. Make it look the same when I'm out there. We can put stuff together, and we can dominate upfront. I'm just looking forward to that."

So between the talent the Texans had on their roster, the coach they have on the sidelines, and the aspirations that Houston has to make a Super Bowl appearance this year, that was more than enough to convince Clowney that this was the right destination to choose for his 13th year in the NFL.

And from the Texans' perspective and their need for a third edge rusher behind Anderson and Hunter, the move tends to be a perfect match for what both sides were looking for leading up to next season.

Now, Clowney will get to join a Texans roster eager to make their run to the franchise's first-ever trip to the Super Bowl, armed with a defensive unit that has more than enough talent to make that dream become a reality.

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