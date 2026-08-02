Latest Intel on Texans' Jadeveon Clowney Contract Details

The Houston Texans have made a statement signing for their defensive end rotation.

According to multiple sources, the Texans have agreed to a contract with their former No. 1 overall pick, Jadeveon Clowney, effectively bringing him on as a key piece for their defensive line.

Back to where it began for Jadeveon Clowney: The former No. 1 overall pick of the #Texans has agreed to terms with Houston, sources tell me and @RapSheet.



After an 8.5-sack season with the #Cowboys, Clowney stays in Texas in a deal done by @NFLagentandy of @UpperEdgeSports. pic.twitter.com/B8ABbDaDTF — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 2, 2026

It's a huge addition for the Texans defense that had faced several questions entering next season about whether or not they needed an upgrade off the edge next to Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter.

And now, Clowney is able to fill into exactly that role. He's one of the top edge rushers left on the free agent market as training camps have kicked off, and if able to continue to play as nicely as he looked in 2025, might just make this defensive end group the best three-man unit throughout the entire NFL.

Clowney's contract details have also surfaced in the hours after the initial news broke. And when looking at what he'll be valued at, the Texans certainly aren't breaking the bank to bring in the veteran edge rusher for a second stint.

What Jadeveon Clowney's Contract With Texans Looks Like

According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, the Texans are signing Clowney to a one-year contract with a $5.5 million base value that can reach up to a maximum value of $8 million with incentives.

It's a $5.5 million base value for Jadeveon Clowney and a maximum value of $8 million, per a league source, for three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher with #Texans @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 2, 2026

The Texans did have a good amount of cap space on hand entering this season, even after their moves from earlier this offseason, to pay up for a free agent at Clowney's caliber.

According to numbers from OverTheCap, the Texans have over $25 million in available cap space, ranking within the top 12 teams within the NFL for free money on hand.

But even with the money they had available to spend, the contract they're paying out to Clowney is not exactly breaking the bank––especially when comparing Clowney's skill set to some of the other similarly paid edge rushers around the league.

Sep 30, 2018; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) tackles Indianapolis Colts defensive back Robert Jackson (34) in the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

At even an $8 million AAV, Clowney barely stretches into the top 50 highest-paid edge rushers in the NFL, ranking right next to names like Alex Anzalone of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, DeMarcus Lawrence of the Seattle Seahawks, and Alex Wright of the Cleveland Browns.

That same AAV would also rank 14th on the Texans' roster as a whole, and fourth on their defensive line in total cash rankings behind Will Anderson, Danielle Hunter, and Sheldon Rankins.

Last season, Clowney played 13 games for the Dallas Cowboys and managed to put together 41 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and 8.5 sacks, even in what was his age-33 campaign.

There's certainly a case to be made that he could've been paid more than what he netted on his new Texans contract, but it's clear he had a desire to be a part of his hometown franchise for a second stint.

So the Texans bring back their former top pick from 12 years ago, Clowney reunites with the franchise of where his NFL journey all started, and does so at a bit of a discount for Houston to continue to be flexible moving forward.

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